Magic wand of Delta’s #Widows Alert

#Widows Alert is one of the magic wands of the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. It is a phenomenon he has deployed to boost the new era of ‘Prosperity for All Deltans’ mantra which he promised in the Wealth and Job Creation of his 2015 SMART agenda, which has now metamorphosised into finishing strong on ‘Stronger Delta’. Widows under the life-changing initiative across the state have been laughing all the way to the bank since 2018 because it has alleviated their sufferings.

Who is a widow?

A widow is a woman who has lost her husband by death and has not remarried. Widows are invisible in society. They are scattered across the globe, owing to their condition and the enormous challenges, reproach and shame the majority of them are undergoing. For widows to secure expectation by keeping their hopes alive by way of feeding, providing accommodation and qualitative education for their children, they must assume the position of their dead husband who happened to be the breadwinner.

Meeting them halfway

The state government decided on a life changing scheme, widely known as ‘Widows Alert’ in 2018 to provide succour and wipe away their tears, remedy their despair and perplexity, and assuage their hunger. The first thing the governor identified was their healthcare. He said health is wealth, and it cannot be sacrificed for any other advantage. He thereafter provided a veritable platform for them to access free medical attention to cushion the effect of their financial constraint. He made them to understand that God is capable of supplying all their needs, hence they should not faint in the days adversity but put their trust in Him. He did not stop at that, under the Universal Health Coverage in May 15, 2019, where a total number of enrollees stood at 530,664 and broken down under Equity Plan Enrollees to 390,394 (comprising 153,100- pregnant women and 237,167-U5 and 127 elderly persons), and under Formal Plan Enrollees to 133,442 (comprising 47, 331 primary enrollees and 86,111 (defendants); and under Informal Plan of 6,828, a total number of 4,442 widows, 2,270 Keke Riders and 40 royal fathers, 76 other residents benefitted.

Opposition kicks

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) linked the gesture of the governor to the usual ‘sharethe- money’ singsong being used to taunt the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the political abracadabra being orchestrated ahead of council and general elections. But the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika, said the APC simply progressed in error. He said they forgot in a hurry that it is no longer business as usual in the state. He said, “The era of share the money is gone. Where is even the money to share? The governor is simply granting financial freedom to women, giving them a sense of belonging and proving their traducers wrong. The governor has transcended the level of the highly agitated 35 per cent affirmative action for women in politics.

“His promise of lifting thousands of women out of poverty and enhance their active participation in the economic transformation of the state has continued to shore up and the successes have spurred him into introducing various empowerment programmes for the girl-children, women and the aged.” Former Commissioner for Works, who is targeting the 2023 governorship, Olorogun James Aguoye, said the initiative of the governor has distinguished him and would remain evergreen in the state. He hailed, “the political will of the Governor may not be unconnected to the realization that most women ib Africa traditional societies are routinely abused, marginalized and discriminated against, particularly in the economic and political settings, despite that they constitute high numbers in the population.” He said besides the 5,555 widows currently on the alert platform, and receiving their N5,000 monthly stipend plus state workers who are not being owned by the governor, a good number of women occupying elective offices.

He said Okowa has permitted women dominance in counsellorship and vice chairmanship in the recently-conducted council poll and were appointed into commissionership positions. He made bold to say mothers of some of those on campaigns of calumny against the governor are benefitting from free medical care, even as their brothers and sisters, kinsmen have since keyed into skill acquisition programmes in STEP, YAGEP, RYSA, PROJECT-GEST and WESAP, which have produced fashion designers, hairdressers, make-up artists and ICT gurus.

Corroborating Aguoye, the chairman of the Delta State Widows Welfare Scheme, Elder Isioma Okonta, supported by the Project Engineer, Kerri Dominic Chukwuka, called on well-meaning Nigerians to leverage the gesture of the governor to reach out to these widows. He said, “Widows’ welfare and rights is our Concern. Widows-Alert is purely the Okowa phenomenon. This should be emulated by all well-meaning Nigerians.

The breakthrough

The governor said he would never be distracted from initiating and executing people-oriented policies and programmes. He said his prosperity agenda is to appreciate the people that gave him their mandate in 2015. He selected over 5,500 widows from across the three senatorial districts and registered them into the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme (DSCHIS) to be getting free medical care at designated hospitals. From the total number, he picked 20 widows each from each of the 270 wards in the state across the 25 local government areas, which amounted to the aforementioned number of women. The governor did not stop at that, each of the widows is entitled to N5,000 every month, starting from January 31, 2018, to transport and argument their feeding allowances.

inaugurationof theprogramme at the Arts and Culture Pavilion in Asaba the governor warned accredited health official at designated hospitals against extortion and other illegal charges. He said anybody caught in the act of demanding money for drugs, tests, surgery or other consultancy assignments from women under the category would be prosecuted and treated as “an enemy of the state.” Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, supported by a member of the Special Project Committee and the then Senior Special Adviser to the Governor, Chief Festus Ochonogor, now Commissioner for Housing, and Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Agency (DSPHCDA), Dr. Isioma Okobah, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture to the PDP during the general elections.

He said, “Governor Okowa preached ‘Prosperity for all Deltans’ at the inception of our administration and you cannot get rich without good health, that is why we sponsored an executive bill on health insurance scheme that was passed by the House of Assembly. If anybody asks you for money, please report the person because the scheme is free for widows.” Azinge explained that the scheme would take care of the financial and health needs of the widows in the state as only a healthy people can contribute to the wealth and development of the state. “Today we are here to witness another milestone in the health care system in the state.

The welfare scheme which is designed for selected widows in the state, is meant to pay them a monthly stipend of N5,000 each and enrol them into the state’s contributory health insurance scheme to cater for all their health needs. “The state government will pay for their premiums monthly. A total of 5,555 widows drawn from the 270 wards in the state will participate in the scheme which will commence at the end of January, 2018.

“I want to extend His Excellency’s goodwill to all Deltans as once you have a healthy people, you will have a wealthy nation as they will contribute to the development of the nation,” he added. According to Azinge, the welfare scheme was another addition to the prosperity agenda as over 1,200 youths and ward liaison officers were presently benefitting from the government empowerment scheme. Ochonogor explained that the commencement of the welfare scheme for widows was meant to take care of the needs of this set of vulnerable Deltans. He said the Governor had appointed a Cash Officer, codenamed, Coordinators, in each of the 25 council areas to move round each of the 270 Wards and effect the N5,000 monthly payment. He said the essence of this was to ensure that the money does not get into the hands of wrong persons or ensure that the beneficiaries are not shortchanged.

The Director-General of the health scheme, Dr. Ben Nkechika, corroborated by his chairman, Dr. Isaac Akpoveta, who shed some light on the empowerment, said the processes include basic health screening, choosing of health care provider and access to quality health care, which he explained, has two phases for widows-welfare scheme and free health care service, emphasized that the Governor is wishing them good health ahead of 2019. A highly elated beneficiary at the event, who simply identified herself as Mama Peace and described Governor Okowa as “husband of widows”, hailed the gesture, saying, “although, the wife of the immediate past Governor of the state, Deaconess Roli Oritshenere Uduaghan, did her best for widows, children under five years and the aged, under her defunct pet-project – the MasterCare Foundation, and prayed to God to think well of the Governor, saying “This one is unparalleled.”

