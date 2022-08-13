Magical Kenya Travel Expo 2022 set for October 5

After two years absence from the global scene, the Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE), which is a global brand of the East Africa country, is set to make onsite return, with this year’s event scheduled to hold between October 5 and 7 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi. This development was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), Betty Radier, who noted that preparation for the yearly travel and tourism trade conference and exhibition is on top gear, with attendance expected from about 30 countries from across the world. According to her; “We have not been able to host the Magical Kenya Travel Expo physically in the last two years due to the pandemic. With the great improvements in the Covid-19 situation in Kenya and internationally, we are delighted to announce that the Expo will be held phys-ically this October.”

Radier further stated that the Expo would provide an ideal opportunity for the travel sector to network and explore business opportunities in person and also familiarise with new opportunities. In addition, the Expo is expected to offer avenue for local exhibitors including hotels and travel agencies to benefit from a cost-eff e c t i v e p r o – motional plat- form that will gen- erate new business through interaction with international trade. Seminars on different topical and trending issues with an assemblage of noted experts and speakers in different aspect of travel and the economy would also feature as a means of creating a veritable opportunity for education, information and interactions on a larger scale.

It is projected that about 200 exhibitors and 150 buyers aside the travelling public and other segments of interest including the country’s source markets and the global media, would attend the three days gathering in Nairobi. This new move is part of the country’s plan to get its travel sector back on track, following the full reopening of the economy, the government through KTB has been engaging different partners in the tourism industry with an aim of restoring the industry’s sector performance back to pre-pandemic levels. The sector has been on a recovery path with the sector earnings jumping 65 per cent to Sh146.51 billion last year up from Sh88.56 billion in 2020, according to the Kenya Tourism Sector Performance Report of 2021.

