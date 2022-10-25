Magistrates, Police settle differences over withdrawal of prosecutors

The Police prosecutors Tuesday returned to courts on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran who waded into the dispute between the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department and Magistrate Courts.

The Magistrates Courts have rejected all the criminal cases forwarded to them by the Police Command over the withdrawal of prosecutors attached to the courts by the legal section of the Command.

There has been a face-off between the Police Command and the Magistrates over the withdrawal of prosecutors from the lower court by the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the force, Mr Theophilus Oteme.

Personnel in the legal section are mostly lawyers who represent the Police in all legal matters in courts. There are other policemen who are not legally trained; they prosecute criminal cases at the various Magistrates Courts across the state.

This development has led to the congestion of police and prison custodies as the Magistrates insisted on the removal of the O/C Legal, before they would attend to criminal cases pending before them.

But the intervention of the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Commissioner of Police led to the resolution of the dispute as the prosecutors returned to the courts on Tuesday.

