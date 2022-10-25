Metro & Crime

Magistrates, Police settle differences over withdrawal of prosecutors

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Police prosecutors Tuesday returned to courts on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran who waded into the dispute between the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department and Magistrate Courts.

The Magistrates Courts have rejected all the criminal cases forwarded to them by the Police Command over the withdrawal of prosecutors attached to the courts by the legal section of the Command.

There has been a face-off between the Police Command and the Magistrates over the withdrawal of prosecutors from the lower court by the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department of the force, Mr Theophilus Oteme.

Personnel in the legal section are mostly lawyers who represent the Police in all legal matters in courts. There are other policemen who are not legally trained; they prosecute criminal cases at the various Magistrates Courts across the state.

This development has led to the congestion of police and prison custodies as the Magistrates insisted on the removal of the O/C Legal, before they would attend to criminal cases pending before them.

But the intervention of the Akure Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Commissioner of Police led to the resolution of the dispute as the prosecutors returned to the courts on Tuesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

57-year-old rape suspect dies in court

Posted on Author Clement Ekong YOLA

A 57 year old rape suspect, Sani Mohammed was reported to have died on Tuesday at the premises of the Chief Magistrate Court 2 in Yola, Adamawa State capital.   Sani Mohammed who hailed from Wauru Jabbe in Yola South Local Government Area of the state, was a butcher and had been in Yola Prison […]
Metro & Crime

Police parade 15 suspected criminals in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Police Command yesterday paraded 15 suspected criminals for committing various crimes in the state. The crimes range from armed robbery, cultism, vandalism of critical infrastructure (rail slippers), kidnapping as well as trafficking of arms and light weapons, among others. Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Tunji Akingbola who briefed newsmen during […]
Metro & Crime

Hoodlums burn car, motorcycles in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

Hoodlums, on Wednesday burnt a car and two motorcycles in various locations in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State. The hoodlums, believed to be members of a pro-separatist group, operated on bicycles. They reportedly set ablaze a car along Hilltop Road very close to Water Works Road and a motorcycle at Hiltop Junction near former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica