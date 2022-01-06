News

Magodo: Lagos searches for 549 plots of land for aggrieved landlords

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Magodo land stakeholders yesterday held an extraordinary meeting for an amicable resolution of the land dispute in the area and agreed that the police officers who laid siege in the area be withdrawn.

The state government also said it will identify land within the Shangisha Estate and other parts of the state to getthe549plotsof landforthe aggrievedlandlordstoresolve the dispute that had lingered for more than 38 years. Speaking with newsmen shortlyafterthemeetingheld at the Government House, Ikeja, attended by stakeholders, including representa-tives of Shangisha Landlord Association, Magodo Residents’ Association, counsel to the stakeholders, top government officials, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the issues had been well laid out.

He said: “We have been having a meeting with the stakeholders that were involved in the Magodo land dispute, including officers and cabinet members of Lagos State Government, officers and men from the Office of Inspector General of Police in Abuja. “And the Abuja FCT Police Command representing that office, Baba Adeyiga and his lawyer and his son, we have a board mem-from Magodo Residents Association, the chairman of Magodo residents association and some other officers of the association. “We have their counsel representing the stakeholders, the various families. Ithas been a full house and we have all listened extensively to all partiesand toallstakeholders.

“I am happy to inform the gentlemen of the press that the issues had been well laid out, we are not in any disagreement or misconception around the fact that there is a Supreme Court judgement or a judgement that says that Lagos State Government should give 549 plots to the Shangisha landlord association.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

