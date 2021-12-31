Metro & Crime

Magodo land dispute: Our story, by Shangisha Landlord’s Association

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

Members of the Shangisha Landlord’s Association, Lagos State have described as erroneous the impression given in some sections of the media and the public that their battle to get back their land in the Magodo Phase 11 area of Ikosi Isheri Loca Council Development Area of the state from the state government as a case of land grabbing, saying rather they are fighting a legitimate battle and followed the due process of the law up to the highest point.

 

Speakingtoacrosssectionofjournalists at his residence, chairman of the association, Chief Adebayo Adeyiga, said trouble started over the land in 1984 when the Lagos State government and its civil servants invaded their properties in Magodo area of Shangisha and demolished them, taking possession by force.

 

He said they had to approach the court in May of the same year to try to seek redress, and they have had victory, both at the state High Court, theCourtofAppealtowhichthestate appealed and at the Supreme Court to which the state further appealed, which gave judgement on February 10, 1012 still in their favour. Inthejudgement, hesaid, thestate government was ordered to give the Shangisha Landlord’s Association 549 plots of land in Magodo Phase 11 to which the government has so far not responded, which they as an associationhasnowstartedtoenforce. Chief Adeyiga who was flanked by other members of the association, also spoke about threat to his life and that of other members of the association, leadingtohisnear death experienceandhisgoingblindinthe process noted that “the matter further escalated when the Lagos State government sent its taskforce after theexecutivemembersofShangisha LandlordAssociation, mainlymyself as the chairman and others,

 

“Those taskforce whom I can call thugs invaded my residence on May 4, 1994 and threw me down from my one story building, this old man sitting beside me, Pa Timothy Ayanbadejo, was with me and another man, now late, Folorunsho Adedoyin, thethreeofusweredraggedto the police station in Ketu, from there to the Taskforce office at Alausa, Ikeja, we were beaten to the point of death, until Col. Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the military governor at the time, heard aboutthestoryandtheCommissioner of Police in Lagos at the time, Mr. Dan Baba, who ordered the immediate release of the three of us.”

 

Also speaking on the matter, lawyer to the Shangisha Landlord’s Association, Mr. Deji Fasusi said that after the Supreme Court judgement they applied to the Lagos State government and it registered the judgement of the Supreme Court allocating 549 plots to the judgement creditors, that was done in 2014 and that it is a public document which anybody can apply for.

 

“You can apply for it, it’s a public document, it’sthere, sothenarratives thatisbeingpeddledaboutlandgrabbers is not correct, it’s not true and it is unfortunate that some people are probably allowing themselves to be usedinpeddling suchunfoundedrumour, they are actually judgement creditorswhoowntheland, itmeans that if you don’t have title you are a trespasser, soweareatlibertytotake anylandwewant, becausethejudgement of the court clearly awarded first choice preferential treatment to the judgement creditors and until that is done no other person could have been allocated any other land in Shangisha.”

 

However, he said in the course of the current development, the Lagos State government has intervened through the Commissioner for Physical Planning and saidtheywanted a peaceful resolution of the matter and “we told them that we are open to that and since then we have made efforts to reach them for a way forward.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Inspector beats 20-year-old man to death over N500 bribe

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO

…steals victim’s N50,000, phone   Authorities of the Nigeria Police have dismissed a police officer, Inspector Ago Egharevbe, who allegedly killed a 20-year-old fashion designer, Taiwo Ayomide, over N500 bribe. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo.       She said: “The killer had […]
Metro & Crime

NN arrests 22 suspected oil thieves

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

In a bid to rid the Niger Delta waterways of oil theft, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has arrested about 22 suspected oil thieves on board MT TIS IV at the Akassa River.   The vessel with its crew was arrested on the December 6, 2021, for its indulgence in crude oil theft within the Akassa […]
Metro & Crime

FCTA launches attack on illegal signages promoters

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Wednesday commenced total removal of illegal signage and outdoor advert infrastructures within the nation’s capital, and also prosecuting those who promote them. FCT’s Director of Department of Outdoor Advertising and Signages, Dr Babagana Adam, who disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja, said that already about 2,747 of such have been […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica