Magodo land tussle: About the Malami, IG curious intimidating invasion

What is the reason for the suspicious o v e r n i g h t interest of the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba in the Magodo land issue? In the unfolding drama of the Lagos land tussle, Abubakar Malami was quoted to have condemned South West governors who frowned at the humiliating treatment meted out at their Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying the comment of the South-West governors on the recent activities at Magodo Estate Phase two is “unjustifiable.”

Recall that armed policemen, who were acting on the instruction of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, laid siege on Magodo following a Supreme Court judgment. The question to ask here is why is Malami unhappy with the peace being enjoyed in Lagos? Is the Attorney General jealous of the peace Lago-sians are enjoying unlike the case in the North-East Why would Malami, in connivance with the IGP order armed men to terrorise a whole community unnecessarily, when the issue on ground should have been sorted with the governor without any fuse? Perhaps it is important to ask too: Why did Malami lie to Sanwo – Olu that he didn’t know anything about the invasion of Magodo by security men from Abuja when he was actually the mastermind of the intimidating act? There are many questions begging for answers no doubt, but it is pertinent to register that this intimidating act in peaceful Lagos is pregnant and has led to many assuming that there may be a grand plan against Lagos in the walk towards 2023 when general elections are expected to hold.

The moves of the power that be has become more suspicious, because of their body language against the continued relevance of the architect of modern Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The Magodo invasion also puts a doubt on the sincerity of the power brokers in conducting a peaceful election in 2023. As we speak, almost every part of the country is tensed up and may not be ideal for a peaceful and successful election.

But the same cannot be said about Lagos that enjoys relative peace and remains the most peaceful state in the country considering its size and sophistication which naturally attracts anti – peace elements. Though it is believed that the federal government should be able to restore peace in every boiling part of the country before the next general elections, creating tension in Lagos through the Magodo issue may be a wrong signal concerning the readiness to prepare a peaceful environment, conducive enough for free and fair elections in few months time. Especially when we consider that crisis in Lagos unsettles the entire country.

The actions of the power brokers, however, suggest that there is a deliberate attempt to create tension in Lagos. For instance, a lawyer, Fasusi, was quoted to have drawn attention to what he described as a deliberate falsehood being reported by a newspaper and the very obvious attempt by some fifth columnists to discredit the ongoing attempt by the judgment creditors in suit SC/112/2002 to execute a valid court judgment on the land in Magodo-Shangisha scheme. Fasusi stressed that the newspaper has continually used words like ‘suspected land-grabbers’ to identify or tag the judgment-creditors. This, according to keen watchers of events, may be a plan to use a section of the media to further create tension among the aggrieved parties in the Magodo issue. This name calling is unnecessary, at least, not after the meeting held in Lagos House with Governor Sanwo- Olu which agreed that upon identification of available and accessible land, the State Government is to immediately allocate land to the 549 Judgment Creditors Even, the Chairman Shangisha Land Owners, Adebayo Adeyiga, expressed satisfaction with the governor’s promise to settle the dispute amicably. But the name calling and decision to occupy Magodo by security men from Abuja remains curious if the masterminds of the occupation were sincere, the best they should have done was to deploy police men from Zone 2, Lagos instead of the IGP risking the lives of his men from the nation’s capital, Abuja, to occupy Magodo. Why would the Inspector General of Police and Attorney General resort to the invasion of Magodo when court bailiffs have not exhausted their powers? Ordinarily, bailiffs should have served a notice and informed residents and occupants of the land of the court orders and if they aren’t complying then the Police can come in. But in this case, it is not on record that any of such process took place. So, the question begging for answer remains: What’s the interest of the IGP and Malami in the Magodo land dispute? Time like they say, will tell.

*Demola Fayoyin, social commentator, writes in from Lagos

