Magodo: Malami fires back at S’West Governors

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Abubakar Malami (SAN) Thursday hit back at the South West state governors saying that their press statement was laced with ulterior motives.

The South West governors had faulted Malami over the Magodo Estate incident during the visit of the Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to the estate.

The South West governors described what happened as “disrespect” to Sanwo-Olu.

A chief superintendent of police had openly defied the order of Sanwo-Olu to withdraw his colleagues who had invaded the estate.

The unidentified officer told the governor that he only answers to the instructions of his superiors and had yet to get an order to leave the estate from the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

Consequently, in a statement signed by Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the governors condemned, “in very gross terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami in this act of gross moral turpitude.”

But Malami, who reacted through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu said: “The press release came to us as a surprise. We see it as a vituperation of ulterior motives of some political class who derived pleasure in dragging the name of Malami in the mud to achieve some sinister objectives.

“It is important to state that the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation belongs to the Executive arm of the Government. The Supreme Court belongs to the Judiciary.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice takes exception to the Southwest Governors’ unjustifiable insinuation of impunity against the Office of the Attorney General over execution of a judgment of the Supreme Court.

“The role of the executive is, in this respect, simply to aid the maintenance of law and order in due compliance with rule of law arising from giving effect to the judgment of the apex court of the land.

“Let it be known that the issue is regarding a Supreme Court Judgement that was delivered in 2012 long before the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in office at a time when Malami was not a minister.

“It is widely reported in the papers that the Lagos State Governor was quoted to have said: ‘I’ve spoken extensively with the Inspector-General of Police and the Honourable Attorney-General, and we’ve resolved all the issues’.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, would appreciate it if the coalition of the governors will help to unravel the circumstances preventing the Lagos State Government from enforcing the court order despite several attempts from 2012- 2015 and the so-called settlement initiative started in 2016.

“Some of the cardinal pillars of democratic government are the doctrine of separation of powers and obedience to the rule of law inclusive of court orders.

“It is a common knowledge that execution of the judgment and orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, and the court of last resort in the circumstances remains a cardinal component of the rule of law and the office of the Attorney General wonders how maintenance of the law and orders in the course of execution of the judgment of the supreme can be adjudged by imagination of the governors to be unruly.

“We want to restate that the sanctity of the rule of law is not a matter of choice.”

