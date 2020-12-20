MAGPAMAN Bayelsa chapter organises training for members  

In order to have a bountiful harvest, the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Bayelsa State chapter has organised training on how to cultivate healthy maize.

Speaking at the weekend during the training at School to Land Yenagoa, the chairman of the group, Tams Singabele explained that the essence of the training was to encourage people to go into maize farming.

“You can see that the farmers are here for the training to know how to plant maize. Presently the youth are all ready to farm with the little token from the Central Bank. Bayelsans now know how to farm because it is one of the key things in the world,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa represented by Godwin Adeh Project Manager School to Land, said the training was a welcome development maintaining that the importance of agriculture cannot be overemphasized.

He said: “We need to know the techniques for planting especially in this present time of mechanized agriculture adding that with the training, the famers going to the field will know what they are going to do.”

The trainer from Agro Field, Oluwasheun Temitokpeola speaking said the essence was to enlighten the farmers on the dangers associated with aflatoxin in maize which is a chemical that is produced by fungi adding that aflatoxin is a very big problem all over the world.

