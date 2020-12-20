Business

MAGPAMAN Bayelsa chapter organises training for members  

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

In order to have a bountiful harvest, the Maize Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPAMAN) Bayelsa State chapter has organised training on how to cultivate healthy maize.

Speaking at the weekend during the training at School to Land Yenagoa, the chairman of the group, Tams Singabele explained that the essence of the training was to encourage people to go into maize farming.

“You can see that the farmers are here for the training to know how to plant maize. Presently the youth are all ready to farm with the little token from the Central Bank. Bayelsans now know how to farm because it is one of the key things in the world,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, David Alagoa represented by Godwin Adeh Project Manager School to Land, said the training was a welcome development maintaining that the importance of agriculture cannot be overemphasized.

He said: “We need to know the techniques for planting especially in this present time of mechanized agriculture adding that with the training, the famers going to the field will know what they are going to do.”

The trainer from Agro Field, Oluwasheun Temitokpeola speaking said the essence was to enlighten the farmers on the dangers associated with aflatoxin in maize which is a chemical that is produced by fungi adding that aflatoxin is a very big problem all over the world.

 

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Morelife: 9mobile slashes local, international call rates

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In a bold move to enable its customers stay in touch with their loved ones at a much more affordable cost, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications operators, 9mobile, has launched a communication package tagged Morelife. Morelife is a voice-based prepaid package that allows customers to make calls at 11k/s to all networks in Nigeria and […]
Business Top Stories

IMF: Looming remittances decline will hurt Nigerian banks, others

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria are likely to see an increase in their cost of operations as well as a reduced ability to extend credit, if as widely projected, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic leads to a drastic drop in remittance flows to developing countries, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said. The Fund made […]
Business

Analysts raise concerns over Nigeria’s debt servicing capacity

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have raised fresh concerns over Nigeria’s capacity to service its rising external debt stock. The analysts, who stated this in the firm’s “Cowry Weekly Financial Markets Review and Outlook,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said that given the rapid pace at which Nigeria was amassing debt without a corresponding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: