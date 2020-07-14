Magu: A police officer carried away by the siren

I despise kicking a man that is already down hence it’s not my intention to loathe Ibrahim Magu over his disappointing fall from his Olympian height. Many except Mr. Magu himself saw the crash coming.

And only Magu would have saved Magu, but he was careless. I wrote him off sometimes in 2018, a few days to the unveiling of the new N24 billion EFCC Head Quarters located along Airport Road, Jabi, Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari. Magu obscenely allowed the road leading to the new edifice to be named ‘Ibrahim Magu Crescent’ and erected a street sign as a proof. What came over this seemingly ‘nononsense’ officer was one of the many questions that agitated my mind

. The EFCC does not revolve around the prism and personality of an individual. I was disappointed that someone whom so much hope is placed failed the simple lesson of learning from history. Why would he as a serving officer personalize the anti-graft war by naming the street leading to the Commission’s office after himself ?

Common sense does not just command humility, it dictates that you cannot canonize yourself. If you’re too conceited to crown and canonize yourself as king or saint, something will happen to make you look foolish, hence the saying ‘pride goes before a fall’. The irony of Magu’s case is that he was in the frontline in the battle against public officers who pilfer and convert public funds and properties to personal use. Cases abound of governors who named public properties after themselves only to have them reversed by their successors.

Why then did Magu allow himself to fall into such odious trap of self-glorification? Now that he is slammed with 24-count allegations bordering on corruption, abuse of office and insubordination, if he is indicted on any of the counts, and his suspension elevated to removal from office; assuming on the basis of an indictment he is charged to court and is convicted, will the road leading to EFCC Headquarters remain ‘Ibrahim Magu Crescent’? I doubt this possibility.

He learnt nothing from history otherwise he ought to have rejected any act of self-canonization while still in active service of the commission. No doubt, he was carried away by the siren songs and the trappings of office that he forgot his senses and professionalism, otherwise, what informed the gut of a low rated police officer to conduct sting operations targeting a former president and a civil war hero without the nod of the President and Commanderin- Chief or at least the approval of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice who is his supervising minister.

For their past services to the nation, Nigeria owes a lot of gratitude to retired Gens. Abdulsalami Abubakar and TY Danjuma. Both iconic former leaders deserve to be treated with respect, honour and dignity.

TY Danjuma, for instance, retired from service more than 40 years ago and has been involved in private businesses with interest in oil, maritime and banking. If not for outright mischief, why will EFCC assume TY’s source of wealth cannot be explained?

What is Magu’s business if TY wants to use his money to buy an aircraft? Neither Magu nor EFCC has the power to dictate to anyone how to spend his or her legitimate wealth. To cause TY’s cheque to be dishonoured for no good reason is abhorrent and inappropriate.

The argument here is not whether anyone is above the law. Even in the most civilized democracy, you do not roll the machinery of state against some high-profile individuals like former Presidents without the approval of the President and Commander-in-Chief. If indeed Magu without approval of the C-in-C authorized the raid on Abdulsalami’s home and turned his files and other personal effects upside down, then he overstepped his bounds and need to be called to order. In the immediate aftermath of the December 31st, 1983 coup that toppled the Shehu Shagari administration and brought in Major General Buhari as Head of State, and few weeks before Buhari himself was ousted from office, a down raid was conducted in the Apapa residence of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the opposition leader and founder of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

There was no obvious reason why an obviously government sponsored raid should target Obafemi Awolowo. There was neither method nor sense to this raid which alarmed the nation and rattled the military junta in power

. Obviously, Buhari the Head of State wasn’t aware of the raid which was a coordinated activity of some fifth columnist with intent to bring down the government.

The military government instituted a probe and just before the conclusion of the probe, Buhari’s then Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Babangida on the 27th of August 1985 led a group of midlevel officers to oust Gen. Buhari from office.

He accused the regime of high handedness and human rights abuses. Is Magu working for some fifth columnist intent to bring down the administration or he is just an exuberant officer who got carried away?

Magu was appointed the Acting Chairman of EFCC in 2015. Since then, the Borno State born anti-corruption czar has been the face of the anti-graft crusade of Buhari’s administration.

He seizes every opportunity to blame all the ills bedevilling Nigeria on corruption including the outbreak of the Chinese virus. Magus’s approach to the ight against corruption typified the eagle on the commission’s logo which ironically had only a one side view. In a nutshell, his fight against corruption was selective. He harboured sacred cows.

Karma they said is a bitch. You will never understand the damage you did until someone else does the same to you. Before he burst his bubble Magu was held in awe, he had no respect for the rule of law. He enforced his own brand of law with raw muscle.

Once accused by him you are considered guilty until you prove your innocence; his tactics was cruel and crude; he intimidated lawyers and judges, relished media trial and enjoyed piece meal leaks of investigation reports in such way that his victims were demonized and readily convicted as guilty before commencement of trial. Now that the table has turned, and the hunter is now the hunted, is it corruption fighting back?

The temptation to ask that Magu is served his due dessert is high, but then again you don’t reward evil with evil. I don’t want Magu to be treated badly by the system.

There is no better indication that the fight against corruption by President Buhari is real and active than the will to investigate allegations against those who have been charged to be custodians of this very system. However, the current investigation of Magu should not become an excuse for witch-hunt and to settle old and personal scores.

He should be given the opportunity to defend himself and to clear his name. He should be allowed access to his lawyers without intimidation and must be presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

If Magu comes out unscathed from his current travails, he would have learnt some lessons that will guide him for the rest of his life time. If all the allegations against him turn out to be spurious and he is unblemished, then he should be rewarded with a national medal of honour, returned to his position and confirmed as substantive chairman to continue with his service to the nation.

