Business

Magu: Group seeks fair, transparent investigation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Transparency International Nigeria, has called on the Presidential Panel set up to investigate the suspended Acting Chair of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to carry out a thorough and fair investigation.

The panel, which is headed by the former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (rtd), is investigating allegations made by the Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, against Ibrahim Magu. The group in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said while it is unclear what the real issues are, CISLAC is concerned about the conflicting signals it sends to Nigerians.

CISLAC said: “Being that Ibrahim Magu heads a very sensitive position of a sensitive government agency tasked with the investigation of financial crimes, such as advance fee fraud and money laundering, it is thus pertinent that the case be handled with all diligence and transparency in order to ensure that the gains in the fight against corruption are not lost in the battle for supremacy and political advantage “This development has heightened the need for reforms in anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), which is long overdue.

“In the aspect of asset recovery, CISLAC has been consistent in calling for a reform of the system, which is prone to mismanagement, embezzlement and political misuse. There is no clear framework on who takes custodian of recovered assets and how they are utilized.

“The government has claimed recoveries of assets worth billions of dollars without accounting who manages these assets, how these assets are utilised and what prevents the re-looting of looted assets. “The control of lucrative asset recovery ‘business’ of asset freezes, confiscations and repatriations has caused inter-agency rivalry among ACAs saddled with the responsibility of fighting corruption. “We, therefore, urge the enactment of the Proceeds of Crime Bill and the Mutual Legal Assistance Bill, which would go a long way in strengthening the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria, take the war against corruption to the doorstep of treasury looters and ensure that repatriated assets are utilized for the benefits of Nigerians.

“It would also clarify the roles of ACAs and put an end to inter-agency rivalry and bring more transparency in the utilization of recovered assets. The repeated failure to enact the legal framework, which would once and for all clarify mandates in recoveries of assets, is an ample evidence of political interference in the fight against corruption, where Nigerian politicians seek personal advantages at the expense of the Nigerian public. Furthermore, it is important that the National Assembly and the Executive work towards amending the EFCC Act.

The board of the EFCC has been dormant and non-inclusive of non-state actors. “We ask for the arm of government responsible for the oversight of the EFCC, and other ACAs, to ensure that the board is active and that nonstate actors are included in the board in the amendment of the Act to ensure accountability in the fight against corruption, which is consciously lacking,” the group noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Old Mutual partners Lagos to drive e-learning

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ollowing the introduction of virtual learning by the Lagos State Ministry of Education in response to the shutdown of schools due to COVID-19 pandemic, Old Mutual has announced comprehensive material, and financial support for the initiative to fast track the adoption of virtual learning especially amongst children from vulnerable communities across the state.   […]
Business

Short‐run impact of passenger tax on air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare writes

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria last week jacked up passenger travel taxes for local and international trips with effect from August 1, 2020, even as it comes with its implications for the country’s aviation sector. Wole Shadare writes     Burden It was not unexpected but the timing of raising Passenger Service Charge (PSC) […]
Business

Scams: Wema Bank cautions customers

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has urged its customers to beware of fraudsters and impostors seeking to take advantage of the current economic situation to defraud unsuspecting victims. In line with the regulatory requirement from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank has sent out series of scam alerts, stressing the need for customers to be mindful […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: