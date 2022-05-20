Magu not free from prosecution if indicted –Police Affairs Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that though the newly promoted ex-Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has been retired, he would be prosecuted if eventually indicted by the probe panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (rtd). Following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and President Muhammadu Buhari had set up an investigative panel chaired by Salami to probe him in July 2020. The panel upon conclusionof itsassignmentturnedin its report in November of same year to the President.

Asked why the Police authorities have yet to act on the recommendations of the panel but chose to promote Magu to the position of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police before his eventual retirement, Dingyadi said: “This is an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission, who have the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police. They are not here. And I am aware that the Police Service Commission is directly under the presidency. So I cannot speak for them. But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that is what I can tell you now.”

