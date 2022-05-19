Magu not free from prosecution, if indicted – Police Affairs Minister

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, has said that though the newly promoted ex-Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has been retired, he would be prosecuted if eventually indicted by the probe panel chaired by Justice Ayo Salami (rtd).

Following the accusations raised against the former anti-graft czar by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, President Muhammadu Buhari had set up an investigative panel chaired by Salami to probe him in July 2020.

The Salami’s panel upon conclusion of its assignment turned-in its report in November of same year to the President.

Asked why the Police authorities have yet to act on the recommendations of the panel but chose to promote Magu to the position of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police before his eventual retirement, Dingyadi said: “This is an issue that should have been addressed by the Police Service Commission, who have the responsibility to conduct promotions of the police. They are not here. And I am aware that the Police Service Commission is directly under the presidency. So I cannot speak for them. But what I know is that Mr. Magu has already retired and that is what I can tell you now.

“The fact that he was promoted is a matter for the Police Commission to maybe throw more light on. I’m not aware of the position of government on the report you are talking about and I think it is still being under consideration. It doesn’t mean that when he retires, the laws will not catch up with him whenever he is found guilty. So, I think it’s not completely finished business.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...