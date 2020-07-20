News

Magu probe: Nigerians should prepare for surprises – Garba Shehu

There is more to be heard and seen as regards the case of suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, this is according to a statement from the presidency.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that Nigerians should prepare for surprises as the panel probing the suspended chairman is getting set to submit a report of its findings.
Shehu said the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel has been updating the President on some of their findings, noting that Nigerians will be amazed as to the content of the panel’s report.
He said President Buhari is recognized internationally for his fight against corruption and deserves to be commended.
The spokesman assured that where wrongdoings are detected, they will always be addressed.
Shehu, therefore, asked Nigerians to ignore those persons who are trying to cast aspersions on the efforts of the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

