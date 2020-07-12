News

Magu reduced EFCC to partisan, corrupt agency –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu had reduced the agency to partisan and corrupt organisation.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Magu was unfit to lead the EFCC in the first place, alleging that EFCC under him violated the rules, abused investigation processes, manipulated court procedures, harassed and extorted money from innocent Nigerians.

The party said Magu should be made to answer the allegations that he was more interested in securing politically induced convictions rather than justice.

“There are also allegations of violation of rights, including allegedly making his victims to make statements in custody without the services of their lawyers.

“This is in addition to insinuations in the public that the indicted EFCC boss was also harassing certain judges to get conviction on cases.

“Similarly, there are several cases of officers and ranks of the commission whose employment in the service were unjustly suspended or terminated,” PDP alleged.

PDP accused Magu of destroying the integrity of the anti-corruption agency with his selective fight against corruption, noting that no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, including those who have been allegedly indicted for corruption, has been prosecuted by the EFCC.

“Nigerians can recall that under Magu, the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole was bold to state that once a corrupt person joins the APC, all his sins are forgiven.

“Moreover, the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, detailing charges of diversion of recovered funds, secret sale of seized property and insubordination among others now validates the position of most Nigerians that Ibrahim Magu lacks the required discipline, exposure and experience to head an agency like the EFCC.”

