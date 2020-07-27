News

Magu will now respond to allegations made against him in public, says lawyer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says he is ready to fight back at orchestrated attacks against his person.
Magu’s position was contained in a statement on Sunday by his legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, in which he denied misappropriating funds recovered from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Shittu said the allegations against his client border on matters that were never brought before the panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the activities of the EFCC under him.
He explained that the well over N329 million recovered by the EFCC was remitted directly into NNPC dedicated accounts via remitta under a special arrangement endorsed by the NNPC, EFCC, and the affected NNPC marketers.
The lawyer further noted that the remittances can be independently verified both at the NNPC and the EFCC records and that the issue of NNPC recovered funds never featured in the proceedings of the presidential panel.
Other allegations that Shittu dispelled include that of assets declaration and failure by Magu to properly explain the rationale for the exclusion of culprits in the alleged misapplication of N3 billion in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
He described the allegations as fraudulent and deliberate attempts to malign Magu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Jos monarchs storm NASS over rift with Police

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Traditional rulers from the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, yesterday, stormed the Senate to complain about refusal by the Nigerian Police Force to pay compensation on the land it acquired from them about 50 years ago. The traditional rulers had through their representative in the Senate, Istifanus Gyang, earlier submitted a petition […]
News

Sanwo-Olu assures residents of improved traffic on Allen Avenue, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…says 16 highways undergoing redesign   Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed optimism that gridlock will improve in some areas of the state as ‘junction improvement projects’ neared completion.   The governor spoke yesterday as he inspected Allen Junction hitherto known as Allen Roundabout on Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja to monitor flow […]
News

World Bank: Nigeria must deepen reforms to boost growth, revenues

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria needs to deepen economic reforms and boost government revenues in order to have a sustained recovery from the devastating impact of the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic on its economy, the World Bank has said. According to Reuters, the World Bank’s Country Director for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri stated this in an interview with the news agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: