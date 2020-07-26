News

Magu will now respond to allegations made against him in public, says lawyer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, says he is ready to fight back at orchestrated attacks against his person.
Magu’s position was contained in a statement on Sunday by his legal counsel, Wahab Shittu, in which he denied misappropriating funds recovered from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Shittu said the allegations against his client border on matters that were never brought before the panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to probe the activities of the EFCC under him.
He explained that the well over N329 million recovered by the EFCC was remitted directly into NNPC dedicated accounts via remitta under a special arrangement endorsed by the NNPC, EFCC, and the affected NNPC marketers.
The lawyer further noted that the remittances can be independently verified both at the NNPC and the EFCC records and that the issue of NNPC recovered funds never featured in the proceedings of the presidential panel.
Other allegations that Shittu dispelled include that of assets declaration and failure by Magu to properly explain the rationale for the exclusion of culprits in the alleged misapplication of N3 billion in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
He described the allegations as fraudulent and deliberate attempts to malign Magu.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps threaten DPR, NAPIMS, PPMC, Chevron CEOs with arrest warrants

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The House of Representatives has threatened to issue warrants of arrest on the Director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the Managing Director, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) over their failure to submit documents to the joint  committees on finance, banking and currency.   The joint committee is investigating the alleged $30 […]
News

Ogun approves 218 new schools in six months

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has granted approval for the operation of 218 new schools across the state. The new schools, which were approved between January and June, this year, included 129 primary schools and 89 secondary institutions.   The state governor’s Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this during the […]
News Top Stories

Buhari snubs NASS, backs minister on 774,000 jobs

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the bid by the executive arm of government to take full charge of the recruitment of 774,000 young Nigerians under the Special Public Works Programme.   Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), who disclosed this yesterday, said he had got the nod […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: