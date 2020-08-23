Sports

Maguire pleads not guilty in Greece over aggravated assault allegations

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire has been released from prison in Greece after pleading not guilty in court over aggravated assault charges.

 

The 27-year-old was alleged to have been involved in a fight outside a bar on Thursday night while on holiday on the Greek island of Mykonos with family and friends, and was detained along with two other men aged 28 and 29. Maguire was in court on the nearby island of Syros to face public prosecutors on Saturday after spending two nights in custody following his arrest.

 

He did not answer questions from the media as he left the courthouse following the hearing, but his lawyer confirmed that he is free for the time being. Asked by Sky News if the United centre-back was a free man, Konstantinos Darivas responded: “Right now, yes.”

Maguire, who moved to Old Trafford last summer in a deal worth £80 million ($105m), has been cleared to fly home and will return to England immediately, while his next hearing is set to take place on August 25.

 

Police spokesman Petros Vassilakis claimed on Friday that members of Maguire’s group, including the England international himself, “threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them”.

 

A statement shared by police with Goal added that “one of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed”.

 

Having confirmed on Friday that Maguire “is fully cooperating with the Greek authorities”, Manchester United issued a fresh statement on Saturday.

