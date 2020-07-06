Magu’s invitation, confirmation of malfeasance in EFCC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the invitation of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was a confirmation of malfeasance in the agency.

The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to allow unhindered investigation into the matter.

PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the desperate attempt by the EFCC to cover the investigation, only raise more integrity questions regarding Magu’s activities in the the commission.

“Only last month, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minster of Justice, Abubakar Malami, released a memo in which he indicted Magu of alleged diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC.

“Our party, Nigerians and indeed, the international community are keenly monitoring the development and expect the Buhari presidency to muster the courage to carry out a comprehensive investigation and make its findings available to the public.

“Now that Magu has been pulled in for investigation, the Federal Government should preserve the integrity of the office of the Chairman of the EFCC by ordering him to step aside while investigators take charge of every activities of the office to forestall destruction of evidence as well as unnecessary interferences in the matter.

“Moreover, with the allegations and investigation, Magu has lost the moral rectitude to continue to preside over the anti-corruption agency. He should step aside until he proves himself innocent.”

