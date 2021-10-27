Mahama, Emefiele, others to grace AEC summit

A former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Mahama, will be opening the 3rd annual edition of the African Economic Congress (AEC) scheduled to hold virtually from November 1 to 3, 2021, according to a press release. The statement said that the three-day virtual congress, which will be televised live on African Independent Television (AIT ), covers panel sessions on agriculture, finance, trade, technology, youth, women, security, health, and energy.

The statement said: “The 2021 edition of AEC is themed: Accelerate Africa: Building Back Better is a response to a growing call for action to accelerate Africa’s capacity to recover from the pandemic and forge a path towards building an inclusive, and development- driven continent.” Mahama served as President of Ghana from 24th of July 2012 to 7th of January 2017. During his tenure, he was instrumental to restructuring Ghana’s power situation. Roads also received massive investments in the history of the country resulting to significant contribution to Ghana’s infrastructure development.

