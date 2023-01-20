Maharaj Ji: Tinubu is most qualified to be president

Satguru Maharaj Ji is the Living Perfect Master and founder of One Love Family. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the 2023 general election, the kind of leader Nigeria needs and why the country needs state police, among other issues

Recently, Pa Banji Akintoye said that power-seeking Yoruba politicians have betrayed the people of the region, what do you make of such a statement?

I don’t believe in it because a blind man cannot judge the colour of the dress of another person. What do I mean by this; the agitations are coming up not because people want to go to war but because it is like a chain of footballers, once the team cannot score people are bound to feel bad. Super Eagles were knocked out by Ghana, a country of 10 million people compared to 200 million because our house is not in order. So, the same way you look at it, the agitations are coming up because the leaders are not performing very well. But these agitations are not just coming today because Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe fought it, Sir Ahmadu Bello fought it and Chief Obafemi Awolowo fought it, and they were all saying the same thing. So, for Akintoye to be blessed to be a leader of that group is not something that should just be taken lightly.

He has to do research to find out that our forefathers did not use guns to defeat white men but they used native powers. What do I mean by this; this is what happened when I gave a lecture at Enugu Military Barracks in 1994 on freeing Nelson Mandela and told them to free Mandela. A few months later, the Europeans got the message and they sent Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and others to go to South Africa. In a press conference, Obasanjo said clearly that we are not going to use guns but we are going to use African science and that is what is left for us now.

Whatever he is saying is what he understands at his level but at this time of new age, the world is becoming a global home and everyone stands to be inclusive. Everyone is trying to find out what went wrong and that is what I think should be done now, so that they will discover that my great-grandfather would always fly to Europe without a plane.

So, if we have such powers, what is it that these agitations are all about? The way to achieve peace today is not by war. As I’m talking now, all of us have not fully recovered from the effect of the Biafran War and another war will actually finish the black race because Nigeria as you see it, is where civilisation revolves in Africa and that is why agitations are going on for a better egalitarian society. Today, I don’t support what Papa is saying.

Do you think that the newly redesigned Naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is what the country needs now?

So many people have been giving so many suggestions, the diehard ones say they want the military to come in but some are saying that we don’t need the military now. The problem is that the politicians are recycling power. Don’t forget that in 2014 and 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari was coming in and eventually came in, the politicians and indeed the whole of Europe cut down the price of crude oil and the cash liquidity position of the country disappeared. So, Buhari was facing an empty treasury.

He introduced Treasury Single Account (TSA), controlled the banks, and introduced an anti-corruption measure called Whistleblowing Policy, which no government has been able to do. But that is not enough because the Europeans and Americans see Nigeria as the bread basket where they pick our children, mothers, fathers, natural resources and everything from. Not only that all the deities and oracles in our place, but they also carried everything away. And so you find out that we are now applying artificial measures and today Buhari has been able to survive despite and in spite of European organised manipulated herdsmen, Boko Haram and ISWAP, among others.

That is their character and the way they do things because they have done it in Libya and Sudan as well as used it to divide South and North Korea and they did it in so many nations, even in Sierra Leone. What about Liberia? They just want to introduce a government that will be controlled and manipulated by them. And so the level at which the Naira is going down is because the money in circulation is equitable. If the businesses are going on as planned, you will find out that there is no need for this decision that the CBN has taken. You can see that today all big industrial concerns have left the coast of our nation to all the west coasts of Africa.

In a situation like this and with the coming of a new government, it is welcome news that Buhari wants to find out where the monies are being kept so that everybody should come out with whatever they have. Only that the government should not just make the law and allow people to break it; they should have government representatives with diehard citizens of this country; they could be students, military men or businessmen and women to be in each and every bank to know who is who that is bringing in the money. If it is higher than your earnings, they should ask you where did you get the money because you cannot eat your cake and have it.

So, the Central Bank governor should stay up because I supported him and I will continue to support him. The decision is welcome but I’m not happy that they increased the weekly withdrawal limit. It will still give them the chance to mess up. We have done it to this point so that Buhari can now prepare and make sure that whoever is coming in is able to win the election and continue with the policy on ground.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, recently said that northerners should not vote for Yoruba and Igbo, what do you make of such a statement?

Atiku is a very good man and he has been trying in his own little way as a human being and we cannot judge him. I can imagine the way things that have been going on, remember he served in Obasanjo’s government and at the end of the day he was booted out because he was just selling so many things without thinking of the reason why all those industries were established in the country; to be able to control resources and manpower that we have. I agree that as a human being one can make mistakes but there are certain things you do or say that people will really know what is inside you.

The statement he made showed that he is not qualified to be a head of state and he is not qualified to even be a head of government. Yes, because for me today, if I say I don’t want to see an Igbo man, an Hausa man or a white man, what do I call myself, a grand master of the backyard or what? Atiku has failed and that is the end of all the misery, pain and agony that the northern people and their children have been facing. His failure in politics will save the region because the trajectory of this political landscape or movement in Nigeria has paid very well.

It has actually increased our love for one another; that has made Igbo marry Hausa and Hausa is marrying Yoruba. Look, the fashion is that a southerner can be in government for eight years, after that a northerner will come in. If you go back in time to when my friend, President Musa Yar’Adua died, they brought in President Goodluck Jonathan. You can see that the love between Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, even Fulani that just came in is growing. When Goodluck came in, elders spoke to him and he said he would complete Yar’Adua’s tenure and go for one term. Everybody was happy and I supported him and I have always been only that people always know who to love but they don’t know who loves them. In this case, it is Maharaj Ji, who loves better than anybody. So, a coalition of Buhari and his team came up and supported the coalition and Buhari came into power. Now, Buhari has done well in his own little way, he is going now, why should Atiku come up? The statement is not enough because it is against the love, unity, progress and stability of this nation. He cannot abuse our sensibility and he cannot come out. Not only him; Rabiu Kwankwaso also should not have come out and Hamza al- Mustapha and anybody from the North because they want to break Nigeria. A southerner must be president. I say it here and nobody can change it.

You recently declared that 2023 will be a year of victory for Nigeria, where will the victory come from?

It will come from the Maharaj Ji, children who have been meditating for the past 35 years to make sure that no matter what happens, we don’t go to war and we don’t hate each other. Yes, it has to come from Nigerians because the Europeans have failed. It is the time of the black man in the 21st century. So, today if you look at the actors on the scene, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the most qualified by experience but he is carrying Islam in his head. Let anything happen in Saudi Arabia, they will kill us here and let anything go wrong about the religion anywhere in the world; they will be killing southerners left and right, northerners inclusive.

But then, we should give honour to whom honour is due. And the honour will be coming through the elections that are coming up. And my warning is that there is an alternative force that has been guiding and protecting the country and the political leaders, so they should not make a mistake. When Super Eagles made a mistake, a new coach came up.

I’m not a new coach in Nigeria’s political landscape, but all we are saying is that for those who are going to come up, it is not too late, they have to be screened by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). Most of them are people who are pen robbers, drug barons, budget padding experts and people who are building roads and hotels without considering the common man. Imagine in Nigeria today, we have primary schools under trees. We have secondary schools without laboratory facilities. So, we need somebody of knowledge to come up and that is why I’m giving a condition that those who want to be governors must be people of knowledge.

There is growing fear that insecurity might force the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the election, what do you think government should do to ensure that the elections hold as planned?

I don’t think that there is anything called insecurity in Nigeria. I have said for years that it is because we don’t know the creator. But the way you see it, it is not something that is very new to us here in the sense that many have suggested what is called state police. All Mr. President will do is issue executive order and issue another supplementary budget for state police. All school leavers, all graduates and all high school leavers that are not employed should join with a starting salary of N250,000 per month. It is for Nigeria and will Nigeria cry if such a thing happens?

America is subsidizing everything including medical, transport, education, roads and everything. So, that area makes the president suspect. What is the government for? The government is to take care of the common man and I’m recommending N350,000 with free accommodation for entry into the army and then N250,000 for entry into the police, with a condition that you cannot marry until after 10 years.

So, we need to ask the governors where they are keeping the security votes and we have to warn INEC, especially when we find out that there has not been a population census for quite some time and there are people running in from all these Islamic countries even though our borders are closed. Insecurity should not be our problem and INEC should assure us that the technology will not disappoint us.

What do you think is the cause of natural disasters that are happening today?

We are made in the perfect image of the creator and his true likeness, the scriptures are saying so. But the ordinary Nigerian is not aware and he doesn’t believe in it because he has been trained to steal, to kill and to believe that he has to die to see God.

So, those who are propagating this false doctrine are not aware that there is a growing reaction that we need to say the truth, we need to tell the truth and they are not even saying that alone, they are saying that the white man is superior, whereas the white man is the black man, who was submerged under water for so many centuries only to appear as a white man. And they conceptualise the life they are living to say that they can do anything they like. So, you find out that women are wearing trousers but it is a taboo. Now, they are eating all kinds of things.

There is no respect for values or tradition because you can see that all of them evolve from Africa before they started living in Asia, China and they have forgotten about the real principles,rules and laws. But then the creator comes and says for you to be free, today there is a difference between white and black and what is making them hate the black man, what is making you say that he is evil?

You are eating his food, taking his raw materials, marrying their daughters, you are wearing their clothes and now you are even taking chieftaincy titles, don’t you see that you are against the natural law? And so this is the cause of the problems they are having. I believe that what is wrong is that they have broken some principles of nature. Number one, they hate the black man. The day they start to love the black man, all these disasters will end.

With your understanding of divine knowledge, why can’t governments in Nigeria and indeed Africa build different Ashrams to liberate the people?

What happened in the past as I told you about the black man changing into a white person and now visiting Africa to learn more and today you can see that those people who left Africa in those years actually have become people that we have to recognise. Now, their rulership is based on force and false concepts, telling people that the true name of the creator is God, Allah, among others and so over the years they have almost succeeded in overcoming the whole of Africa and that has been the problem we are facing.

When the black man that used to live 400 years and is a scientific somebody because he can just touch a chair and he is gone to Liberia and come back has now become a subject of ridicule and everybody believe in it. If you go into political economics, they say call such a group of people consumers because they can’t perform and they can’t do anything.

They can’t discover or invent and they are just like a dumping ground. Remember people go to the university, graduate and become paper tigers. He is a graduate, even a professor but he cannot repair or fix anything. Look at the way they just sidelined Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Kwame Nkrumah, among others.

So, for me to come out to say we are the way now, is not going to be easy. If it is easy, it will depend on those who come to Maharaj Ji, receive Maharaj Ji knowledge and are able to stand and say this is it. Until we have an African kind of government leaders, not those feeble-minded politicians who believe that they need houses in Dubai, the UK and the U.S. You have heard what we call budget padding and how people add some money, so that they can get a house in London and America.

Remember that they jailed some governors and many others. So, it is not easy. Until we have the right men who will be able to see that beyond this divisiveness, there is a natural phenomenon within us that is carrying us all around, we will not be free.

