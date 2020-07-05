Maheeda is born again the third time

F

ans of former adult movie star, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, are beginning to wonder if there is more to her ‘born again’ status that meets the eye.

After the singer announced that she is now a born-again few days ago, many of her followers pointed out that this is not the first time, the single mother and model has publicly declared giving her life to Jesus Christ.

She made similar declarations in 2012 and 2014.

The Benin-born singer also claimed to have a gift of “vision and prophesy” which according to her, a lot of people have known about for a long time.

This comes after she claimed that God had delivered her from “one of those wicked men who love to use the soul of young women for their wealth” in a post she shared on the same platform.

She claimed she had escaped because she was born again and had the mark of Jesus.

Maheeda addressed her fans and the critics of her latest announcement in a video she shared on the same platform on Saturday.

She said: “I just want to quickly say thanks to everyone that supported and the ones that are mocking me, saying bad things about me, I understand where you are coming from.”

Though some of her ardent followers encouraged her to keep picking herself up whenever she backslides, others believe that this ‘born again’ announcement may be another way of getting attention, after missing in action for a long time.

