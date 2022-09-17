Mahrez doubtful as Algeria’s coach names team for Eagles clash

There is no guarantee that Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, will be available when Super Eagles confront the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an upcoming international friendly game, BSNSports.com.ng report. The flying winger may be unavoidably absent in the game with club assignment being one of the key reasons for his absence.

The team coach Djamel Belmadi returned to the country on Friday from the European tour where he tried to convince players of the country born aborad. On his arrival, Belmadi confirmed that the list for the International friendly game against Nigeria will be released on Saturday. He added that new faces should be expected in the team especially the duo of Riad Bennaya and Mohammed Amine of Esperance will likely be part of the newly invited players. Algeria will face Guinea on the 23rd of September before playing Super Eagles four days later.

