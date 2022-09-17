Sports

Mahrez doubtful as Algeria’s coach names team for Eagles clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

There is no guarantee that Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez, will be available when Super Eagles confront the Desert Foxes of Algeria in an upcoming international friendly game, BSNSports.com.ng report. The flying winger may be unavoidably absent in the game with club assignment being one of the key reasons for his absence.

The team coach Djamel Belmadi returned to the country on Friday from the European tour where he tried to convince players of the country born aborad. On his arrival, Belmadi confirmed that the list for the International friendly game against Nigeria will be released on Saturday. He added that new faces should be expected in the team especially the duo of Riad Bennaya and Mohammed Amine of Esperance will likely be part of the newly invited players. Algeria will face Guinea on the 23rd of September before playing Super Eagles four days later.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Aubameyang signs new three-year Arsenal deal

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has put an end to the speculation regarding his future at the club by signing a new three-year contract. The Gabon international’s previous deal had been set to expire in the summer of 2021 and he had been locked in talks over a renewal for several months. The Gunners had been […]
Sports

WC ouster: I gambled against Ghana – Eguavoen

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has admitted he gambled against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their decisive 2022 World Cup playoff tie. Eguavoen who appeared on SuperSport’s Monday Night Football acknowledged that he gambled with his substitutions. “Yes (I gambled) because we had to resort to a back […]
Sports

NVBF names final 12-man list for the U-19 World Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The head coach of Nigeria U-19 Boys team, Sani Mohammed, has announced the volleyball final 12-man list for the 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship. The 2021 FIVB U-19 Boys World Championship will take place in Iran from August 24 to 4 September 4, 2021. The ex international said the team would be captained by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica