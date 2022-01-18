Mai Mala Buni: Taking The APC to Greater Heights

Growth is a difficult process even as it is rewarding. And there are no better examples where such difficulties are so expressed than in human relations. Most successful organizations today were forged in fire, which is why they have stood the test of time. When Mai Mala Buni was tapped by President Muhamadu Buhari to run the affairs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a time the party was a victim of its success,floating like a rudderless ship, it was evident that to steady the ship,difficult decisions had to be made. And Mai Mala Buni and his carefully selected team in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) have done just that.

Buni has brought the exceptional leadership skills that have transformed Yobe State into one of the most infrastructurally developed states in the federation to bear in his style of leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He has made inclusivity his watchword which is evident in the quality of achievements he has left in its trail. Thus the commendations coming from party faithful on how he has transformed the party inspite of myriads of challenges are not out of place, even though the party is not out of the woods yet.

These commendations,deservedly so, are coming on the heels of the vote of confidence passed on the leadership of Mai Mala Buni by both President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A ruling party cannot have higher stake holding than the office of the president and its governors, thus their opinions are weighed in solid gold. It could be recalled that Buni was at the State House Abuja, Monday 17th January 2022 to brief the President on the outcomes of the meetings with the governors and also other related developments within the party especially the party’s national convention.

The APC Governors under the auspices of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) had Sunday night passed a vote of confidence of the Chairman of the CECPC. The APC governors dismissed speculations of a rift within their ranks, saying they are all united behind the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC as it prepares for the February National Convention. Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said: “We are one group of stakeholders. The appropriate organ of the party is the CECPC that will announce the date for the convention.“The PGF is one united body as you can see evidently from the attendance. Our decision is unanimous.We are united behind Mr. President and we thank him and we are united behind the caretaker committee.“We have agreed and they (CECPC) will announce a date in February. The announcement comes from the party. It is a party decision. There are other stakeholders that they are consulting and we should respect institutional limits. We are not going to overstep our bounds.”

Speaking on the quality of leadership Buni has brought to the APC, Senator Abubakar Gada said that it is self-evident judging from what the party has achieved under the CECPC since they took over the affairs of the party. Buni’s tenure has so far brought stability, unity and progress to the APC, he said. “Under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the APC Caretaker Committee has created a member-centred party structure that guarantees the full participation of all members.”It has also“successfully conducted Ward, Local Government Area and States Congresses,preparing the party for a rancour-free elective National Convention; won into the APC fold three serving state governors and scores of parliamentarians from other political parties.

“Successfully reviewed the APC constitution; scrutinised and paid inherited debts for services to the party; ending and resolution of court cases instituted by many aggrieved members against the party by reaching out to aggrieved members; entrenched strong internal democracy in the party as demonstrated in candidate nomination processes and congresses, which has turned the APC into the most democratic political party in the country; purchase of the building housing the APC National Secretariat and subsequent naming as Buhari House.“Increased the party’s numerical strength to over 40 million registered members; established a National Reconciliation Committee to reach out to aggrieved members with a view to resolving areas of misunderstanding and proactively prevent crisis.

”The party’s National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe described Buni as a stabilizing voice and peacemaker.“I can attest to the sincerity of purpose, doggedness, forthrightness and sense of patriotism Your Excellency has displayed in the management of our great party and indeed the administration of Yobe State,” Akpanudoedehe said.

With all the APC has achieved under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni, close watchers are of the opinion that as the party passes through a critical test in this stage of its growth, this is not the time for members to resort to acts capable of torpedoing the boat, instead all stakeholders should join hands with the CECPC to transition the party to the next level and solidify its place as a preeminent political party in Africa.

Chilaka Anyanwu writes from Owerri, Imo State.

