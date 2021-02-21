Mai Tangale stool tussle: Christian women foil attempt to impose Fulani/Muslim leader

…seek help from Ohanaeze, Afenifere, MDF

Disenchanted women of Tangale ethnic origin, a predominantly Christian community in Gombe State, have vowed to resist any attempt by the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Umaru, to impose a Fulani/Muslim as Mai Tangale against the will of the people.

Our correspondent, who monitored the outcome of a recent election to choose the next Mai Tangale, reported that the women, children and youths of Tangale took a peaceful protest to streets of Billiri, the major town of Tangale ethnic nationalities; and blocked every access to the Palace of the Mai Tangale.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the women sealed the palace, to stop th governor from sneaking one Alhaji Danladi Maishanu, who they said was not the winner of the just concluded election, into the palace. Former President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and a governorship aspirant of All Blending Party (ABP) in 2019 Gombe governorship election, Rev Dr. Jeremiah Gado, said that Alhaji Danladi Maishanu is a frequent visitor to the Emir of Gombe palace whose mother is Fulani and he is married to a Fulani.

He explained that the whole world should know that Danladi Sanusi Maishanu is not a Tangale man but rather a Fulani man who has no root and Tangale blood talk much less of having royal blood.

“The governor pick him from the palace of Emir of Gombe with the intention of bribing our well respected king makers through a privilege foreigner who comes to our Land as labourers in the farms of the Nathe clans of Tudu kwaya.

“Our king makers rejected the evils plans, refused to sell their conscience for gold or silver, stand against the intimidations of the evil government even with the empty promises they choose to obey their conscience and respect their tradition’s.

“Today (Thursday, February 20) the government imposed a curfew on Billiri, flooded the town with security men to intimidate the people so that while the curfew is in forced they would sneak in Alhaji Danladi Maishanu into the palace But women, children and youth blockaded all entrances to Billiri, the main town of Tangale people. Rev Gado described the move by the Governor as “Nothing but fulanization and Islamization agenda in the open;” adding: “We need Yoruba cultural group, Middle Belt and Igbo to call the governor to order.”

According to the Christian leader, the governor jetted out to Abuja at the peak of the protest on Thursday; and asked his deputy to announce the result. However, the deputy, a Christian and one that conducted the chieftaincy election, declined.

Another witness, Ambassador Suleiman Salihu (rtd) confirmed Rev Gado’s account saying: “Tangale people of Gombe State went through the traditional election approved by government. We have 10 king makers but government disqualified one unconstitutionally.

“The nine that remained went the voting process and the results was as follows: Dr Musa Idris Maiyamba, a Christian got five votes; Alhaji Danladi Maiyamba, a Fulani Muslim, got two; and Alhaji Ahamed Magaji (rtd) CP got two votes.”

“The normal procedure is for the governor to approve the result but instead refused to announce the result. The governor called the candidates and gave them papers to sign. Dr Musa refused,” he further disclosed.

Rev Gado, also Executive Director Jonah Inheritance, Nigeria, a faith based non governmental organisations stressed that it’s illegal for Governor Yahaya to subvert the popular choice of the people Tangale; and tantamount to fanning the embers of violence. His word: ” Concerning what is happening in Tangale; let it be made clear to the Governor of Gombe State that we are Tangale, not Fulani, not Hausa, and because 99% of us are Christians.

Therefore let the governor not impose Fulani, Hausa or Islamic culture on us. We will resist it with all means necessary.” Gado regretted that Governor Yahaya, as a father of Gombe, is provoking Tangale people to violence while noting that the Bible warns parents not to provoke their children to anger.

“The Governor is not only provoking us to anger but also violence. We will not take the bate. Give us our freedom. It’s either freedom or death. Enough of slavery, we will not take your imposition of slavery lying low. Let freedom lovers rally round the Tangale people.

Long live Tangale people. Long live freedom lovers and down with tyrants,” further lamented. Rev Gado finds a soulmate in one Othniel Wakili. “Gombe State Governor knows what he is doing, he is implementing a document called “ABUJA DECLARATION”.

The plans Islam had for Nigeria are enumerated in the communique titled Abuja Declarations 1989. According to Othniel, the Abuja Declaration, which was midwifed by former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babandida regime, has salient portions that slanted to affect Christianity negatively as follows: *

“To ensure only Muslims are elected to all political posts of member nations * “To eradicate in all its forms and ramifications all non-muslims religions in member nations (such religions shall include Christianity…) *

“To eradicate in all forms and ramifications all non-Muslim religions in member nations (such religions shall include Christianity,.. and other tribal modes of worship unacceptable to Muslim).”the word Christianity is boldly underlined in the declaration).”

“Any casual observer would note that the action points above are being implemented by the current government in power in Nigeria.

What is unknown is how far they would go before the slumbering Nigerian church would wake up,” Othniel observed.. Meanwhile Tangale community living in the diaspora has described Governor Yahaya’s alleged plot to twist the election’s result and ignore the tradition as laughable and an assault on Tangale people.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of Tangale Community Overseas, Lamela Umaru Lakorok, states: “Three days have elapsed since the election by the kingmakers, but the governor has remained silent about his responsibility to announce the decision of the people. This is a cause for concern for the Tangale people.

“Therefore, we the people of Tangale Community Overseas wish to make the following observations regarding the situation: That the “Gombe State Chieftaincy Law 2021”is either misunderstood or misappropriated.

The Law, Part VI, num 20 (1) says, “Upon the death, resignation, removal or deposition of an Emir or a Chief, the Governor shall approve the appointment of an Emir or a Chief on the recommendation of the Council of Traditional Kingmakers of the Emirate or Chiefdom. “(2) The Governor may consult the State Council of Emirs and Chiefs on the appointment of an Emir or a Chief.”

It affirms the democratic principle of governance, whose main tenet is the majority rule. When through electioneering, the majority chooses a leader, the choice stands. ” In the case of the Mai Tanglè election, Dr. Musa Idris Mai Yamba received more votes than the two other candidates combined. That is total victory. The voice of the people through their traditional rulers and kingmakers is loud and clear.”

The group further observed that throughout history, the monarchy has never been the prerogative of elected officials, adding: “The idea that a governor of a given state can decide for a tribe who should be their leader, ignoring their traditions and customs, is laughable were it not so absurd. Twisting the Law is an assault on the sovereignty of the Tangale people.

“Hence the Tangale community in diasoira. called on the Gombe state legislators and the judiciary to uphold and interpret the written law and allow its full implementation in the current setting.

“That the Governor of Gombe state, his excellency, Alh Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, should immediately announce the choice of the people, Dr. Musa Idris Mai Yamba as the new Mai Tanglè as indicated in the election returns.

“The governor is subservient to and must follow the law. It would benefit his leadership to do the right thing and allow the Tangale people to choose their Mai according to their tradition.

Considering his recent Keynote Address at the Unveiling of the Development Agenda for Gombe State (DEVAGOM 2021-2030) given on Tuesday 16th February 2021, we call on the governor to pursue the ways and means that align with his vision of peace and prosperity,”the group said.

They also advised the other candidates, who are recognised as legitimate candidates, to do the honorable thing, and follow the traditional norms by congratulating the winner of the election; pointing out that it would be against custom and etiquette for either of them to accept an appointment to the throne of Tangale by anyone other than the Tangale people.

That would be tantamount to betrayal of confidence and respect of the people they purport to love. “The loyalty of the people is earned through the process in play for years. Any person forced upon the Tangale people as Mai will be correctly perceived as a puppet of outsiders and will never earn the respect and loyalty of the Tangale people.

It would be wise to leave a legacy of respect for your children who may well ascend the throne of Tangale in the future. “However, we also appeal to our traditional rulers, the Tangale Community Development Association, local, state, and federal elected officials, and the Tangale people to stand behind the decision of the kingmakers and recognize the new Mai Tangle as our traditional ruler.

“Finally, we ask that our neighboring tribes and friends pay attention to our situation because their own sovereignty and traditions are at stake. We invite you to stand with us and speak up in support of the traditional institutions under attack.

“A stitch in time saves nine,” they stressed.

