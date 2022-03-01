Maid docked for allegedly stealing jewelry worth N10m

A 29-year-old maid, Blessing Effiong, yesterday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing jewelry worth N10 million from her employer.

Effiong, a resident of Mushin area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and breach of peace, to which she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on June 21, 2021, at Openi Area of Lagos.

She said that the defendant worked as a maid for the complainant, Mrs Folakemi Obasunloye, for three months but absconded with her jewelry valued at N10 million Olaluwoye said that the defendant stole 11 gold ear rings, five Italian gold necklaces, five Italian gold bracelets, 20 foreign gold pendants, four gold rings, and an assorted pack of gold earrings.

She said that the offences contravened sections 168 (d) and 287 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (1) stipulates three years imprisonment for the offence of stealing, while breach of peace carries three months jail term. Chief Magistrate Linda Balogun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...