Maiden Armed Forces Pro-AM thrills Ezugwu

The Commandant of the Infantry Corps of the Nigeria Army, Major General VO Ezugwu, is thrilled that the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club situated in the Armed Forces Staff College in Jaji, near Kaduna, will be hosting its first ever Pro-Am Golf Tournament in its over 50 years of existence. The event which is expected to be teed off by Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, is already scheduled to hold between February 1 and 6 and would involve some 150 professional golfers and 350 amateurs.

Ezugwu who was Captain of the club in the year 2011 stated that he was pleased with the hosting of the Pro-Am since the event would expose the Jaji Club to a larger golfing community in Nigeria. “We are an old club and yet most golfers in Nigeria don’t realize this”, explained Ezugwu who indeed transformed the club during his captaincy since twelve years ago by involving youths around Military barracks in the golf game. We have great facilities and about the best Green Putting Surface in Nigeria. We have equally hosted great amateur events and yet we hardly get out due respect. This event will showcase the great golf course we have in Jaji”. Ezugwu equally mentioned that hosting over 500 golfers from across Nigeria will reflect the peace the Armed Forces have restored in Kaduna State.

 

