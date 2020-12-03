Maiden Olona’s Cup receives royal blessing

Adebayo Olagunju Foundations, the sponsors of the maiden edition of Olona’s Cup, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Olona of Ada-land, HRM (Dr) Oyetunde Olumuyiwa Ojo, Ogunbodun 1, as he gave his royal blessing for the Championships. The team was led by the Director of the Foundation, Sola Ajala, accompanied by the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Coach Ojesanya T.O, and other members of the foundations.

The royal father was happy to receive the delegations as he pledged his royal support towards the success of the football tournament. The royal father use the medium to advice the sons and daughters of Ada-land especially those in Diaspora to emulate Hon. Adebayo Olagunju, who is one of their illustrious son based in United Kingdom that has the interest and progress of Ada-land at heart. According to the royal father, Hon Olagunju, has contributed in numerous ways toward the development of the town.

He also called on all the Obas, chiefs, political officer holders, sons and daughters of Ada land, party leaders, neighbor and the community at large to come and grace the final event of the Olona’s cup which has been scheduled to hold on December 31st at Commercial Secondary School, Ada in Boripe local government area, Osun State. The LOC used the visit to present a branded jersey of the tournament to the royal father and updated him about the activities line-up for the final match.

The LOC Chairman, Coach Ojesanya thanked the royal father for the warm reception accorded them and he assured that arrangements for the maiden edition of the Olona’s Cup has reached an advanced stage, with kick-off on December 26th, and the official draws has been scheduled to hold on December 15th.

