Sports

Maiden Olona’s Cup receives royal blessing

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Adebayo Olagunju Foundations, the sponsors of the maiden edition of Olona’s Cup, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Olona of Ada-land, HRM (Dr) Oyetunde Olumuyiwa Ojo, Ogunbodun 1, as he gave his royal blessing for the Championships. The team was led by the Director of the Foundation, Sola Ajala, accompanied by the Local Organising Committee Chairman, Coach Ojesanya T.O, and other members of the foundations.

The royal father was happy to receive the delegations as he pledged his royal support towards the success of the football tournament. The royal father use the medium to advice the sons and daughters of Ada-land especially those in Diaspora to emulate Hon. Adebayo Olagunju, who is one of their illustrious son based in United Kingdom that has the interest and progress of Ada-land at heart. According to the royal father, Hon Olagunju, has contributed in numerous ways toward the development of the town.

He also called on all the Obas, chiefs, political officer holders, sons and daughters of Ada land, party leaders, neighbor and the community at large to come and grace the final event of the Olona’s cup which has been scheduled to hold on December 31st at Commercial Secondary School, Ada in Boripe local government area, Osun State. The LOC used the visit to present a branded jersey of the tournament to the royal father and updated him about the activities line-up for the final match.

The LOC Chairman, Coach Ojesanya thanked the royal father for the warm reception accorded them and he assured that arrangements for the maiden edition of the Olona’s Cup has reached an advanced stage, with kick-off on December 26th, and the official draws has been scheduled to hold on December 15th.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Barca monitoring Pep’s situation at Man City  

Posted on Author Reporter

Barcelona are monitoring Pep Guardiola’s situation at Manchester City. Barca’s board will meet on Monday when they’re expected to sack coach Quique Setien after Friday’s disastrous Champions League thrashing by Bayern Munich. While former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as favourite for the post, TMW says a return for Guardiola is also under consideration. […]
Sports

NOC hosts World Clean Up Day in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and a global network organization for the promotion of clean environment – Let’s Do It World (LDIW), in collaboration with other interest groups is organizing the World Clean Up Day (WCD). The World Clean Up Day is a global clean up action uniting millions of people […]
Sports

JUST IN: Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt. The Egyptian Football Federation said on Friday that Salah, 28, returned a positive test but is not displaying any symptoms. They added that the other members of the team had tested negative, reports the BBC. Egypt host Togo in Africa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: