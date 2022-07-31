News

Maiduguri agog for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa MAIDUGURI Comment(0)

Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, Saturday played host to movers and shakers of the Nigeria as the daughter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima, Fatumah, got married to her heart throb and son of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Architect Ibrahim Bunu, Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu.

 

The wedding Fathia which held at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, Umar El Kanemi, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, had in attendance APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Governors Abubakar Badaru, of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, serving and former national lawmakers.

Others were former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu who stood in for the groom, while the State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum represented the bride’s father.

The wedding was solemnised after the payment of dowry of 12 gold coins. The Imam Idaini of Borno, Shiekh Shettima Sale, presided over the event which also had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gamabari, accompanied by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi gov backtracks on Fulani bearing firearms

Posted on Author Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Bauc hi Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has backtracked on his stand of Fulani herders bearing firearms, saying his statement was intended to caution all stakeholders to guard against escalating the tension, particularly in the North, having been working round the clock to avert reprisal actions that could throw the entire country into a cauldron […]
News

APC forms young women forum, appoints state coordinators

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), has approved State Contact Representatives of the ProgressiveYoungWomenForum(PYWF), foreffectivedeliveryof theForum’smandate. In a statement signed yesterday by the group’s interim Publicity Secretary, Theresa Thekena, she stated that the appointment was a recognition of their diligence, hard work, sacrifice and commitment to the party. The […]
News

NLC: Some states yet to implement new minimum wage

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has raised concerns that some states were yet to commence implementation of the national minimum wage which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari about a year and eight months ago. After series of negotiations, the new minimum wage was signed into law by President Buhari in April 2019, followed thereafter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica