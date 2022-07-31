Maiduguri agog for Shettima’s daughter’s wedding

Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, Saturday played host to movers and shakers of the Nigeria as the daughter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential Candidate Kashim Shettima, Fatumah, got married to her heart throb and son of the People Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Architect Ibrahim Bunu, Sadiq Ibrahim Bunu.

The wedding Fathia which held at the Palace of the Shehu of Borno, Umar El Kanemi, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, had in attendance APC Presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Governors Abubakar Badaru, of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, serving and former national lawmakers.

Others were former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu who stood in for the groom, while the State Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum represented the bride’s father.

The wedding was solemnised after the payment of dowry of 12 gold coins. The Imam Idaini of Borno, Shiekh Shettima Sale, presided over the event which also had in attendance, President Muhammadu Buhari represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gamabari, accompanied by the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

