Maiduguri, Dikwa, Gamboru road reopened 3 years after closure

As peace gradually returned to the Northeast, the Operation Hadin Kai of Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Borno state government has reopened 138 Maiduguri Gambiru road that link Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad up to Central Africa. While flagging off the reopening if the roads, the theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa said “ today’s reopening of the Maiduguri/Dikwa road is part of the peace effort for the people of Borno state. It will ensure socioeconomic development that could overcome the challenges of insecurity to lives and property.”

The Theater Commander said “we pray this insurgency will come to pass,” adding that the people will enjoy commuting along the road from 8:00am to 8:00pm.” He said: “I want to encourage you not to relent or be discouraged because of the enormous challenges of security in the state. We in the Operation Hadin Kai will continue to support the state government in the restoration of peace in the Northeast.”

In his remarks, the Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum said “today we are witnessing the reopening of the road from Dikwa to Gambouru/ Ngala with unlimited access. The state government has provided patrol vehicles with logistics needed by the Army and other security agencies.”

