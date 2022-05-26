Maiduguri: Lawan reschedules meeting with APC delegates

cites farmers’ massacre

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital for a condolence visit, following the massacre of over 50 farmers earlier this week. Lawan, accompanied by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and others, arrived Maiduguri at about 10:45am yesterday. He also rescheduled his meeting with Borno APC delegates to a later date in order to pay his respects to the departed souls. Armed members of Boko Haram terrorists, suspected to be of the ISWAP group, last Sunday invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State and massacred over 50 farmers.

T his is even as local hunters ambushed hideouts of terrorists in Wanori village of Konduga Local Government Area of the state and killed two terrorists, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries, after recovering 11 wheelbarrows used in looting foodstuff by the terrorists.

