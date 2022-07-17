News

Maikyau emerges 31st NBA President

Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) on Sunday emerged the 31st President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The Bar had commenced its national election electronically at 12 noon on Saturday, July 16 and ended at 12pm after which counting started.

In the election, Maikyau polled a total of 22, 342 votes to defeat his closest rival,  Chief J. K. Gadzama (SAN), who got 10, 842 votes out of a total of 34, 564 votes that were cast for the position.

Taidi Gunu, who is the outgoing General Secretary, came third, having polled 1, 380 votes.

Other national officers that emerged from the election are Linda Bala as 1st Vice President, Clement Ugo as 2nd Vice President and Amanda Demechi-Asagba as the 3rd Vice President.

Others are Adesina Adegbite as General Secretary, Daniel Kip Ka-Ayli as Assistant General Secretary, Chinyere Obasi as National Welfare Secretary, Habeeb Lawal as National Publicity Secretary, Olawole Ajiboye as Assistant Publicity Secretary and Anze-Bishop Ladidi as the Treasurer.

Twenty lawyers were equally elected as members of the NBA General Council to represent the Western, Eastern and Northern zones.

Announcing the election results on Sunday, Chairman of the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA), Ayodele Akintunde (SAN) disclosed that out of a total of 59, 392 records of eligible voters from the NBA database, 59, 388 records were okayed to vote.

 

