Mailafia released from DSS, warns against further invitation

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was yesterday evening released after undergoing over three hours of interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Jos.

 

Mailafia had arrived the Jos DSS office at exactly 11.09a.m. accompanied by his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa Esq., his wife, Margaret Vou Mailafia, pastors of different denominations and some elders and spend three hours before his release around 2:55p.m. While speaking with journalists, hecommendedtheDSS for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

 

According to him, the DSS exhibited a high sense of professionalism in the way they handled the matter for the third time l honoured their invitation, during the interrogation exercise.

 

Mailafia urged them to ensure that this should be the last invitation, adding that l was not maltreated, harrassed or intimated in any guise. Mailafia said he explained that what he said had nothing to do with politics, l only spoke as a free citizens of this country and as such l am the voice of the thousands of the voiceless of the citizens of this country.

