News Top Stories

Mailafia: SaMBA demands independent autopsy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Southern and Middle- Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has demanded an immediate, transparent and independent autopsy on the body of the former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who died yesterday in Abuja.

 

The group expressed great shock and sadness over the sudden death of the economist and banker and insisted that a full investigation was required to ascertain the cause of his death. In a statement signed by its spokesman, Rwang Pam Jnr, and made available to newsmen last night, SaMBA described Dr. Mailafia as the “Martin Luther King Jr.” of Nigeria.

 

According to the group, Mailafia was a freedom fighter who always spoke truth to power, even at risk of his career and life.

 

The deceased, the group said, will forever be in the memory of the peoples of Southern and Middle-Belt regions of Nigeria for his outspokenness and courage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Court sets judgement date in EFCC’s suit to forfeit Saraki’s property

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Muhammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on February 19, 2021, deliver judgement in a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to forfeit two Lagos property owned by a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government. The judge fixed the date yesterday after parties […]
News

Senate asks AGF to sanction his officers over $274.2m loss

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate has uncovered how some officials of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation made Nigeria to lose the sum of $274.2 million (N54.1bn) on external loans. This discovery is contained in the report of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which was considered and approved by the Red Chamber before proceeding on […]
News

Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting. Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica