Mailafia: SaMBA demands independent autopsy

The Southern and Middle- Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has demanded an immediate, transparent and independent autopsy on the body of the former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who died yesterday in Abuja.

The group expressed great shock and sadness over the sudden death of the economist and banker and insisted that a full investigation was required to ascertain the cause of his death. In a statement signed by its spokesman, Rwang Pam Jnr, and made available to newsmen last night, SaMBA described Dr. Mailafia as the “Martin Luther King Jr.” of Nigeria.

According to the group, Mailafia was a freedom fighter who always spoke truth to power, even at risk of his career and life.

The deceased, the group said, will forever be in the memory of the peoples of Southern and Middle-Belt regions of Nigeria for his outspokenness and courage.

