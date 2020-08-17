Mailafia spends short time with DSS after honouring invitation

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2019 General Elections and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, who was invited again by the Directorate of State State Services (DSS) office Jos on Monday has been released after a short interrogation.

He arrived the Jos office of the DSS at noon on Monday, and was released less than an hour later after a brief chat with him.

Dr. Mailafia’s invitation to the DSS Monday is the second in less than one week.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday last week, Mailafia was a guest of the DSS Jos office where he was grilled for six hours but later released unconditionally.

Speaking to Journalists, Mailafiya’s lawyer and NBA Chairman of Plateau State, Barr. Yakubu Bawa, said the invitation was in line with the last one.

He added that his client was not manhandled by men of the DSS, adding that the invitation was basically aimed at getting more clarification.

“This second invitation is still in line with the first one. DSS needed more clarification on the issue which my client provided and nothing else and he was not manhandled, but treated with respect by men of the DSS.

”I want to say this, that there was no iota of molestation, harassment or intimidation of any form, What we want to emphasis is the fact that, Dr. Mailafia is a man that loves peace and his country dearly,” he said.

New Telegraph recalls that Mailafiya was last Wednesday invited by the security outfit following an interview he granted to an Abuja-based FM radio station.

In the interview, Mailafiya alleged among other things that a current Northern governor was backing Boko Haram insurgents.

