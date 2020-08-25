Mailafiya shuns Police invitation in Abuja

The legal team of Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, yesterday gave reasons why the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would not honour the fresh invitation extended to him by the Nigeria Police through the office of the Deputy Inspector-General Force Criminal Investigation Department.

Mailafia was invited to appear yesterday in Abuja for an interview, but he did not honour the invitation as his legal team said such invitation was strange and alien to Nigeria’s extant laws and procedures.

Speaking with journalists in Jos on behalf of the legal team, Yakubu Bawa, said the invitation, which came as a photocopy, was being challenged in the court and all relevant parties had been served.

