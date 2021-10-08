Mailantarki reveals plans for football development

GombeStateisonthevergeof becoming a hub of football players development in Northeastern Nigeria as the President of Mailantarki Care Football Academy, Hon Khamisu Mailantarki, disclosed the latest development on the academy scheduled programmes in Nigeria and abroad.

The academy has in the past few weeks concluded its mega screening exercise across states in Northern Nigeria under the tutelage of ex-National U-17 gaffer, Manu Garba, where 40 talented players were selected to represent the MCFA in its ongoing scouting tournaments in Lagos with another coming in October to be hosted in Gombe the base of MCFA all courtesy of the ex-lawmaker in partnership with UDE sports management limited Lagos. Mailantarki further stated in an interview that part of his effort to ensure talented footballers have secure ad-vanced careers in the oversea include foreign scouting trips where his boys will as well avail to directors and agents for the luckiest ones to seal career deals.

Like this: Like Loading...