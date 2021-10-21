Mailantarki win Gombe scouting tourney

The first edition of the Pre- European Clubs Scouting tournament concluded in Gombe Township Stadium, Pantami was rounded off in style as Mailantarki Care Football Academy emerged the winners following their outstanding performance against Sergio Football club of Bauchi in the final. The Academy beat their opponent 3-1 to claim the highest prize set aside by the sponsor of the tournament Honourable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, the CEO of Mailantarki Care Sports Academy, Gombe. Abdulrahman Sa’idu of Mailantarki Care Football Academy received the Golden Boot for the highest goal scorer award with five goals, Abdulazeez Adamu Maiyadi another player from the same club grabbed the best player of the competition while MCFA goalie Abdulazeez Abubakar won the best goalkeeper award. Abdulbasit Bayo took home Adidas boot for the best defender award, while Sule Garba of the tournament winners is the best coach.
