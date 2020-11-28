News Top Stories

Maina: Court grants Ndume bail, seizes his International Passport

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday admitted to bail, Senator Ali Ndume, who is representing Borno South Senatorial District in the National Assembly. The Court had earlier on Monday remanded Ndume in prison custody over his failure to produce the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, whom he stood surety for. Maina is answering to a 12-count alongside his firm, Common Input Properties and Investment Limited, over their alleged involvement in money laundering, to the tune of N2 billion.

The erstwhile pension reform boss had since September 29, refused to attend his trial, a development that led the trial court to remand his surety, Ndume, in prison custody. Ruling on Ndume’s bail application, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, granted his application seeking to be released on bail, pending the determination of his appeal. Though Justice Abang described an appeal the embattled lawmaker filed before the Court of Appeal in Abuja to challenge his remand, as “incompetent”, he said the trial court was minded to release him on bail considering that “he has been of good behaviour and conduct”.

The court, however, ordered him to produce one surety, who must be a respectable person that is resident within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. According to the court, the surety must be an owner of landed property in Abuja with evidence of ownership. It ordered Ndume to deposit his International Passport with the chief registrar of the court pending the determination of his appeal.

