News

Maina: Court hears Ndume’s bail application today

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will today hear the bail application filed by Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, who has been detained in prison since Monday over his suretyship for the disappeared Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, was standing trial before the court over alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had on November 18, revoked the bail granted to Maina and ordered his arrest. He equally directed that his trial would proceed in absentia. The court equally on Monday remanded Ndume in prison until he produced Maina or paid the sum of N500 million bail bond to the Federation Account.

However, Ndume had through his counsel, Marcel Oru, on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before the court. The judge, in the course of the trial in the absence of Maina, yesterday acknowledged the bail application filed by Ndume’s lawyer. He said the bail application was brought to his attention at about 8.58a.m., disclosing also that he had immediately directed that the matter be fixed for hearing today.

He also said he had directed that hearing notice for today’s proceedings be issued and served on the parties. Although Ndume’s counsel was not present in court, prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed that he had been served with the hearing notice.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mali coup leaders to reopen borders

Posted on Author Reporter

  The army officers that seized control in Mali have announced that land and air borders will be reopened on Friday. The borders were closed after a coup this week. The coup leaders have also said they are in contact with opposition groups about starting the process of appointing a transitional president. West African leaders […]
News Top Stories

Declare emergency on security architecture, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently declare state emergency in the nation’s security architecture.   The party also called for the immediate setting up of an independent judicial panel to look into the handling of the #EndSARS protest as it relates the role of […]
News

Surety: MASSOB carpets AYCF over comment on Abaribe

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described the call by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum that Sen Enyinnaya Abaribe should be held over the surety he signed for Nnamdi Kanu’s bail, insisting that the position of its leader, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, is ethnic oriented. The group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: