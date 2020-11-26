Maina: Court hears Ndume’s bail application today

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will today hear the bail application filed by Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, who has been detained in prison since Monday over his suretyship for the disappeared Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, was standing trial before the court over alleged money laundering to the tune of N2 billion.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, had on November 18, revoked the bail granted to Maina and ordered his arrest. He equally directed that his trial would proceed in absentia. The court equally on Monday remanded Ndume in prison until he produced Maina or paid the sum of N500 million bail bond to the Federation Account.

However, Ndume had through his counsel, Marcel Oru, on Tuesday filed an appeal against the remand order at the Court of Appeal, along with an application for the bail of the defendant filed before the court. The judge, in the course of the trial in the absence of Maina, yesterday acknowledged the bail application filed by Ndume’s lawyer. He said the bail application was brought to his attention at about 8.58a.m., disclosing also that he had immediately directed that the matter be fixed for hearing today.

He also said he had directed that hearing notice for today’s proceedings be issued and served on the parties. Although Ndume’s counsel was not present in court, prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, confirmed that he had been served with the hearing notice.

