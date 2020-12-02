News Top Stories

Maina in Nigerien detention, faces extradition – Police

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him back to the country.

 

Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion, had jumped bail after failing four consecutive times to appear for continuation of his trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

 

His action had forced the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to order the remand of the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, who had stood as surety for his bail. Ndume has since been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre, based on good conduct. In a statement yesterday,

 

Force Public Relations Office (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said Maina’s arrest was made possible through the “collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.”

 

According to him, measures were being put in place to extradite the accused person to the country, to stand trial. Mba said: “Following the arrest of Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him to face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.

 

“Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested on the night of 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.

 

“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes.” The Force assured the citizens, that there will be no hiding place for any suspect, no matter how highly placed.

