Maina in Nigerien detention facility, to be extradited soon – Police

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former Chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT),  Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him to the country.
Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of N2 billion, had jumped bail after failing four consecutive times to appear for continuation of his trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja.
His action had forced the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, to order the remand of the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial district, Ali Ndume, who had stood as surety for his bail.
Ndume has since been released from the Kuje Correctional Centre, based on  good conduct.
In a statement, Tuesday, Force Public Relations Office (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, said Maina’s arrest was made possible through the “collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart”.
According to him, measures were being put in place to extradite the accused person to the country, to stand trial.
Mba said: “Following the arrest of thr former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrashid Abdullahi Maina in Niamey, Niger Republic, the Nigeria Police Force is perfecting extradition processes of the fugitive to Nigeria to enable him face trial in pending criminal proceedings against him.
“Abdulrashid Maina, who was declared wanted by a court of competent jurisdiction, was arrested last night, 30th November, 2020 through the collaborative efforts of the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, INTERPOL NCB, Abuja and their Nigerien counterpart.
“He is currently in a detention facility in Niger Republic awaiting the completion of the extradition processes”.

