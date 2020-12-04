Top Stories

Maina to remain in prison until end of trial

Posted on Author Reporter

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the remand of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abulrashid Maina, in prison, till the end of his trial.
Justice Okon Abang made the order following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution counsel, Mr Mohammed Abubakar.
Maina, who is being prosecuted by the EFCC, on N2 billion money laundering charges, had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.
But he was produced in court for the first time on Friday following his extradition to Nigeria on Thursday.
Ruling on the EFCC’s application for a remand order, Justice Abang said: “The defendant is already on bench warrant having jumped bail.
“So, he shall be remanded in correctional centre pending the conclusion of the trial.”
A lawyer, Adaji Abel, who newly took over Maina’s defence on Friday, appealed to the judge to adjourn the case to enable him to prepare adequately for the case.
The judge acceded to the request and adjourned till December 8.

Reporter

