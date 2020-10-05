Maina’s kinsmen ask Justice Abang to hands-off trial

Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, have asked Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to hands-off from presiding over the case in the interest of justice and fairness.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Maina through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of fraud, abuse of public office and money laundering amounting to N2 billion.

He was arraigned on October 25, 2019 on a 12-count charge. Specifically, the prosecution alleged that Maina abused his position as chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team by awarding fictitious contracts for purported biometric enrollment of pensioners, an offense punishable under Section 317(read in conjunction with section 316) of the Penal Code Act, Cap532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007. Maina’s trial was billed to resume on the 29th and 30th of September due to the court annual vacation.

Maina was, however, absent on the two dates. Maina’s kinsmen in a statement, noted that Justice Abang frowned at the absence of the defendant, despite the fact that their brother had tendered a medical report from Maitama District Hospital through his lawyer, showing that he was critically ill.

In view of this development, the kinsmen through their spokesman, Aliyu Maina, accused Justice Abang of biased in his treatment of the suit filed against their brother by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While stating that it is only a healthy person that can face his trial alive, they said “a careful observation of the proceedings so far clearly reveals that the trial judge has descended into the arena of conflict”, noting that on several occasions, Justice Abang had brazzenly teleguided the prosecution team on how to conduct their case in the open court to the detriment of the defence party.

Apart from the allegation of tailoring the trial to the huge advantage of the EFCC, they accused the judge of making several prejudicial statements in the open court against the former pension boss in a manner that suggested a preconceived judgement.

Like this: Like Loading...