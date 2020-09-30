Maina’s memo to Salami’s panel: Magu misappropriated N1.63trn left in EFCC’s custody

The Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina has sent in a memorandum to the Presidential Investigative Committee, headed by Justice Ayo Salami, investigating the alleged wrongdoings levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

In the memo made available to our correspondent, Maina pointedly accused Magu of misappropriating cash and assets valued at N1.63 trillion which were recovered from pension thieves and suspects, and left in the custody of the EFCC following forfeiture orders obtained from the courts.

Maina, who alleged that the erstwhile EFCC boss, had dutifully tried to frame him for crimes he knew nothing stressed: “That Mr. Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the EFCC illegally sold and or converted several properties recovered from suspected pension thieves, which were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria by the Federal High Court; but illegally acquired by EFCC officials and cronies of Mr. Magu.

“That Mr. Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the EFCC illegally kept and operated private bank accounts with commercial banks where cash recoveries of over N200billion were kept instead of being handed to the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The memo, which was written about a fortnight ago (September 14) and signed by Anayo Adibe Esq. on behalf of Abdulrasheed Maina further regretted that the suspended acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu went to great troubles to hound Maina in a bid to cover up his indiscretions and silence Maina’s repeated calls for accountability by the EFCC.

“Charges were churned out against Dr. Maina both at the Federal High Court as well as at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) all bordering on the same subject matter, ostensibly to keep Maina busy and quiet. It is instructive to note that the PRTT had no budgetary allocation to prosecute its mandate while its assignment lasted. It is therefore laughable that the EFCC would charge Maina with laundering the sum of N2.1billion from a committee the EFCC was also a member,” the memo read in part.

The document further read: “The time to break the silence and call the EFCC to account is now and we urge you, Mr. Chairman to act in the interest of our great country, to investigate and uncover the status of these recovered loots in the custody of the EFCC, particularly choice properties which were illegally acquired by officials of the EFCC. This we believe will not only indict the suspended Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, but will surely exculpate Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina from unwarranted and maliciously induced prosecution rather than praise.”

While listing scores of achievements recorded by the PRTT under Dr. Abdulrasheed Maina, the memo added that at the abrupt and premature winding up of the activities of the PRTT, its most remarkable achievement was the tracing and cracking down on pension Cartel/Mafia and getting to the root of pension scam in the country.

According to the memo, this resulted in the discovery of over 73,000 bank accounts used by the cartel in perpetuating the pension scam and the consequent deleting of 71,135 ghost pensioners from the Head of Service Pension office. The arrest and prosecution of over 35 suspected pension thieves led to the recovery of over N1.63trillion in cash and assets.

