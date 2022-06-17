News

Mainland Legacy Lions Club remodels school library in Lagos

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU Comment(0)

In furtherance of its determination to impact its immediate environment, Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club, has remodelled and equipped the school library of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School, Lagos. The President of the club, Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye, said the idea was to make the library and learning conducive for the students. According to Origho- Nwoye, the club provided computers, books, air conditioning, chairs, reading tables, bookshelves, amongothers, to modernise the library. She said: “This is our main legacy project for the 2021/2022 Lions’ year. We remodel a library for the school. When we came here there was nothing in the library, so we had to make it a standard library for the students. “Initially, when my term began July last year, I told myself that I was going to remodel a library for a school, so it was put into our budget and plan for the year. So, it is coming to pass now. We just made it conducive so that the children can learn. The library can accommodate 25 students at a go.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Timothy Adegoke’s murder: ‘Find his killers, restore Nigerians’ confidence in police’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The family of the murdered student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke Oludare, has asked the Nigerian Police to use the unravelling of the true killers of their son to restore the confidence of Nigerians in its ability to resolve murder cases. The family also urged the family of the prime suspect […]
News

Ibom Air @ 2: Encomuims trail operations

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Encomiums have continued to trail Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of the Akwa Ibom State owned Ibom Air, over its remarkable impacts in the nation’s airspace in just two years. The airline, which has in its two years of operation lifted over 500,000 passengers in its over 10,000 flight operations has been noted for its schedule […]
News

Nigeria@60: Reduce cost of governance, revisit Confab report CAN tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to reposition the country’s economy. CAN called for reduction in the hiked electricity tariff and fuel pump price, a reduction in the cost of governance, proposed a revisit to the 2014 National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica