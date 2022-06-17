Mainland Legacy Lions Club remodels school library in Lagos

In furtherance of its determination to impact its immediate environment, Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club, has remodelled and equipped the school library of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School, Lagos. The President of the club, Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye, said the idea was to make the library and learning conducive for the students. According to Origho- Nwoye, the club provided computers, books, air conditioning, chairs, reading tables, bookshelves, amongothers, to modernise the library. She said: “This is our main legacy project for the 2021/2022 Lions’ year. We remodel a library for the school. When we came here there was nothing in the library, so we had to make it a standard library for the students. “Initially, when my term began July last year, I told myself that I was going to remodel a library for a school, so it was put into our budget and plan for the year. So, it is coming to pass now. We just made it conducive so that the children can learn. The library can accommodate 25 students at a go.”
Related Articles
Timothy Adegoke’s murder: ‘Find his killers, restore Nigerians’ confidence in police’
The family of the murdered student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke Oludare, has asked the Nigerian Police to use the unravelling of the true killers of their son to restore the confidence of Nigerians in its ability to resolve murder cases. The family also urged the family of the prime suspect […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ibom Air @ 2: Encomuims trail operations
Encomiums have continued to trail Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of the Akwa Ibom State owned Ibom Air, over its remarkable impacts in the nation’s airspace in just two years. The airline, which has in its two years of operation lifted over 500,000 passengers in its over 10,000 flight operations has been noted for its schedule […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria@60: Reduce cost of governance, revisit Confab report CAN tells FG
As Nigeria marks 60 years of independence, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on the Federal Government to take deliberate steps to reposition the country’s economy. CAN called for reduction in the hiked electricity tariff and fuel pump price, a reduction in the cost of governance, proposed a revisit to the 2014 National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)