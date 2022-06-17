Mainland Legacy Lions Club remodels school library in Lagos

In furtherance of its determination to impact its immediate environment, Lagos Mainland Legacy Lions Club, has remodelled and equipped the school library of Ajao Estate Senior Secondary School, Lagos. The President of the club, Rukevwe Origho-Nwoye, said the idea was to make the library and learning conducive for the students. According to Origho- Nwoye, the club provided computers, books, air conditioning, chairs, reading tables, bookshelves, amongothers, to modernise the library. She said: “This is our main legacy project for the 2021/2022 Lions’ year. We remodel a library for the school. When we came here there was nothing in the library, so we had to make it a standard library for the students. “Initially, when my term began July last year, I told myself that I was going to remodel a library for a school, so it was put into our budget and plan for the year. So, it is coming to pass now. We just made it conducive so that the children can learn. The library can accommodate 25 students at a go.”

