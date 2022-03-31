Business

MainOne expands fiber infrastructure to Lagos Free Zone

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center solutions provider, has announced the expansion of its fiber-optic network infrastructure to the Lagos Free Zone in Lekki. Being the first private free zone in Nigeria, the Lagos Free Zone aims to be the preferred investment hub in Nigeria with best-in-class infrastructure, facilities, and services. With the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to launch the largest fertiliser plant in Africa at the zone and his commendation of infrastructure already deployed within the axis, MainOne is leading in the deployment of telecom infrastructure to support the vision of the zone.

Now, businesses located across the zone will enjoy direct, reliable, and secure network connectivity with access to data center services, allowing for increased productivity and network speeds matching world-class standards. At the launch, Chief Technical Officer, MainOne, Anil Verma, said: “This partnership with Lagos Free Zone will provide strategic value to forwardthinking businesses who seek to enjoy the ease of doing business. “Organisations at the zone will experience increased speed, security, and connectivity in The New Frontier with Main- One.

Customers will also enjoy access to local data centres and other local and global service providers through the MainOne data center with connections directly from the Zone.” Located in Lagos State, the zone covers an area of 850 hectares and is fully equipped with world-class infrastructure, a single clearance window for ease of doing business, and is uniquely integrated with the Lekki Port, which will allow for access to regional and international markets. With a focus on the ease of doing business, Lagos Free Zone will accommodate over 150 industries, leading to the creation of more than 26,000 jobs.

The zone is already home to globally reputable brands such as Kellogg’s, Dano Milk, Colgate, BASF, and Power Oil among others. Speaking at the launch, the Chief Technical Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Nikhil Khandelwal, stated that the partnership with MainOne for the provision of high-speed fiber optic network at LFZ would provide an efficient technological backbone for spearheading our drive towards delivering enhanced ease of doing business to our tenants. Khandelwal further disclosed that with reliable access to power and broadband network, LFZ provides a compelling destination to host technology manufacturers and data centre operators.

 

