MainOne expands Global Cloud Connect services

MainOne, the leading provider of connectivity solutions for businesses in West Africa, said it is responding to the increase in the adoption of Cloud technology by connecting businesses across the region directly to public cloud service providers.

The MainOne Cloud Connect service ensures direct secure and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centers or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. The company said it also has a partnership with Equinix- Telecity that grants the company direct access to other global providers such as Oracle and IBM thereby giving customers access to the services they need. “With MainOne Cloud Connect, businesses have a costeffective solution to scale up as cloud resource utilization increases while benefiting from an improved network experience than Internet-based connections. This connectivity solution is backed by MainOne’s private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps,” the company said in a statement.

“Our Cloud Connect service enables businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire to adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions equipped with always-on, secure access to their cloud-enabled applications. Businesses across the region are strategically positioned to use our worldclass connectivity platform coupled with technology from our global partners to support their digital transformation efforts,” stated DGM Marketing and Customer Experience, Ololade Shonubi.

