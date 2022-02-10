Business

MainOne expands global Cloud Connect

MainOne, the leading provider of connectivity solutions for businesses in West Africa is empowering enterprises to adopt Cloud technology by connecting businesses across the region directly and privately to public cloud service providers.

The MainOne Cloud Connect service ensures direct, secure, and reliable network connectivity between enterprise data centers or office locations and public cloud providers such as Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services. MainOne also has a partnership with Equinix-Telecity that grants the company direct access to other global providers such as Oracle and IBM, thereby giving customers access to the services they need.

With MainOne Cloud Connect, enterprises can collaborate seamlessly while adopting remote work (Work from Home) policies. Collaborating across phones, emails, and applications has been made easier through cloud-hosted team collaboration applications with MainOne Cloud Connect providing additional security and compliance benefits for industries in the financial, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

MainOne Cloud Connect solution is backed by MainOne’s private submarine cable and supports direct connections to Cloud services at speeds from 10 Mbps to 100 Gbps. According to the Head, Technical Solutions & Managed Services, Oluwasayo Oshadami, “our Cloud Connect service enables businesses in Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire to adapt to the rapid growth of cloud solutions with always-on, secure access to their cloud-enabled applications.

 

