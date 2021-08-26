Business

MainOne inducts fourth cohort of graduate trainees

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

MainOne, West Africa’s premier Connectivity and Data Center solutions provider, has completed the fourth edition of her Graduate Trainee Programme. According to a statement from the company, the nine (9) week intensive programme was delivered through a combination of classroom and practical training facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists within MainOne, to equip the trainees with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the workplace. “Specifically, at the end of the Program, the trainees had an appreciable understanding of the company’s vision, products and services. They also had the rare opportunity of joining a world class, multi-skilled and innovative workforce.

“The company received over five thousand applications and at the end of the Program, thirty-one (31) trainees including ten (10) female participants successfully completed the training. “They were offered immediate employment in specialised functions across the Commercial, Finance and Technical departments of the company,” the company stated. At the graduation ceremony, the company’s Head, Corporate Services & Development, Tinuola Ipadeola, commended the trainees on their performance and congratulated them on their new roles.

“On behalf of MainOne, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our new trainees on the successful completion of the Graduate Trainee Program. “Our success is built on having a diverse, multi-skilled team as the driving force behind our business. We are confident that you will all imbibe MainOne’s terrific culture rooted in our core values (Team Spirit, Excellence, Reliability, Respect, Innovation, Integrity & Customer Focus). “I encourage you to make good use of the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest and best minds within the telecommunications industry in MainOne. We look forward to your MainOne career success stories,” she said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

N2m on stake for winner of Cussons baby moment season 7

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cussons Baby, a global brand with a range of premium baby products, has announced the kickoff of yet another season of its quintessential baby competition – Cussons Baby Moments.   The leading baby brand, manufactured by PZ Cussons, made this announcement in a recent press briefing held at the company headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos. This […]
Business

Nigeria receives N353bn worth of drugs from EU countries

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FAKE Some counterfeit drugs from Asia are in circulation across  the country     Bayo Akomolafe Some pharmaceutical products valued at N353.03 billion ($751.14 million) have been imported from four European countries to Nigeria in the last one year.   The imports increased by 95.12 per cent in 2020 from $78.29 million to $751.14 million […]
Business

Bailout: Airlines’ suspense amid uncertain future

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

    Nigerian airlines are in endless wait for bailout many months after government made a promise to them. They needed it in the thick of COVID-19 but it never came. They need it now more than ever to save their companies, WOLE SHADARE writes   The wait They have waited for so long but […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica