MainOne inducts fourth cohort of graduate trainees

MainOne, West Africa’s premier Connectivity and Data Center solutions provider, has completed the fourth edition of her Graduate Trainee Programme. According to a statement from the company, the nine (9) week intensive programme was delivered through a combination of classroom and practical training facilitated by seasoned external consultants and specialists within MainOne, to equip the trainees with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in the workplace. “Specifically, at the end of the Program, the trainees had an appreciable understanding of the company’s vision, products and services. They also had the rare opportunity of joining a world class, multi-skilled and innovative workforce.

“The company received over five thousand applications and at the end of the Program, thirty-one (31) trainees including ten (10) female participants successfully completed the training. “They were offered immediate employment in specialised functions across the Commercial, Finance and Technical departments of the company,” the company stated. At the graduation ceremony, the company’s Head, Corporate Services & Development, Tinuola Ipadeola, commended the trainees on their performance and congratulated them on their new roles.

“On behalf of MainOne, I would like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our new trainees on the successful completion of the Graduate Trainee Program. “Our success is built on having a diverse, multi-skilled team as the driving force behind our business. We are confident that you will all imbibe MainOne’s terrific culture rooted in our core values (Team Spirit, Excellence, Reliability, Respect, Innovation, Integrity & Customer Focus). “I encourage you to make good use of the opportunity to work alongside some of the brightest and best minds within the telecommunications industry in MainOne. We look forward to your MainOne career success stories,” she said.

