MainOne partners Microsoft on internet connectivity

MainOne, West Africa’s leading communications services company for business, has announced that it has become the first Microsoft Azure Peering Services partner for West Africa, providing enterprises using Microsoft Cloud services with a secured, reliable and high performance experience relative to what is currently available in the market. MainOne now offers enterprises improved performance in accessing Microsoft Cloud applications such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Teams, and other SaaS products.

The new Microsoft Azure Peering Service will ensure that enterprises increasingly reliant on Microsoft Cloud services currently accessed over the public Internet enjoy consistent performance via secured routes for an improved end user experience.

The service ensures customer data is delivered over a dedicated internet connection that is prioritised over the public internet on MainOne and Microsoft networks. Speaking on the achievement, Anil Verma, Chief Technology Officer of Main- One, said the growing migration towards cloud services by its customers informed the company’s collaboration with Microsoft to deploy this capability which guarantees predictable and reliable connection to Microsoft Cloud services. Partner Program Manager, Azure Networking at Microsoft Corp., Jeffrey Cohen, said: “We are pleased to extend Microsoft Azure Peering Service with MainOne. The service improves overall connectivity to Microsoft 365 and ensures each customer’s

